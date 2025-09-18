Physical Planning & Urban Development Workshop Ends In PH

By Margret Ikiriko

The Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development has ended its one day stakeholders/ sensitization program, with a call for community participation in shaping the future of the various towns and cities in Rivers State.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Soibitein Duke Harry said the event was to invigorate people in buying the ideas of urban renewal drive of the Rivers State government, adding that there is need taking planning down to the rural areas.

While soliciting for the corporation of the stakeholders, and other relevant authorities, she argued that cities thrive when the people who live in them are active participants in their growth and development.

The Permanent Secretary reteirated that the voices of residents , professionals, traditional leaders, investors, and other stakeholders are essential in determining the kind of communities they have, adding that the Ministry is ready to build places that are safe, orderly, sustainable, and beautiful.

Mrs Harry emphasized the need to keep the standards set up by the Ministry through proper planning activities like preparing well-designed layouts, maintaining adequate setbacks, and ensuring the correct implementation of building plans.

Educating participants at the event and the general public, she said there is need for consistent efforts in advocating for compliance with planning regulations, including obtaining approval for building plans.

Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) who also doubles as the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Dr. Simeipiri Wenike Johnbull said in order to achieve coherent and sustainable development across Rivers State, emphasis must be laid on revision of existing master plans and preparation of plans fast -growing settlements in Rivers State.

He insisted that prior to allocations it is imperative that layout plans are meticulously prepared and duly approved to facilitate orderly and planned development.

The inclusion of community stakeholders in the approval process ensures that resultant plans are congruent with local needs, aspirations, and contextual specificities.

Also the importance of plans approval before commencement of building constructions and overseeing processes. Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia L Worika who was represented by Prof.Sam Onyeka said looking at the theme ” Your City Your Voice” implies that all residents in the State should collectively influence the City of Port Harcourt and its environs positively , and urged all residents in the State to ensure they take part in making the City a better place to live in.