Abuja Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike

Resident doctors in Abuja have launched an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and worsening hospital conditions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The strike, which began on Monday, September 15, 2025, was declared by Dr George Ebong, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT Administration (ARD-FCTA), during a press briefing in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It followed a seven-day ultimatum issued on August 28 and a subsequent warning strike on September 8, both of which failed to prompt government action on the doctors’ demands.

Ebong explained that the decision for indefinite action was reached after the doctors’ congress reviewed the state of negotiations and found that none of their key grievances had been addressed.

“Resident doctors in Abuja on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over the failure of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to address longstanding issues affecting doctors in the capital.

“The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), Dr George Ebong, alongside other executive members, announced the strike during a press conference on Monday in Abuja,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Ebong as saying, “After reassessing the demands presented to the management of FCT hospitals, the congress noted with deep disappointment that none have been met.

“This confirms our fears of chronic neglect of the healthcare system in the FCT.

“Our aim is for the government to meet our demands, both financial and non-financial.

The government of FCTA has refused to listen. This congress has resolved to go on an indefinite strike starting today, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.”

He clarified that the strike was not aimed at any individual, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, but was a response to the broader systemic neglect of the health sector.

The doctors’ demands include the payment of outstanding salaries, some of which have been delayed for over seven months; release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund; correction of erroneous salary deductions; promotion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre; and settlement of wage award arrears.

· They are also calling for urgent renovation of FCTA hospitals, recruitment of new doctors before the end of 2025, payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, and clearance of outstanding payments owed to external residents. Ebong warned that the strike would persist until the government shows a genuine commitment to resolving the crisis, stressing that the continued neglect of doctors’ welfare and poor hospital infrastructure poses serious risks to patient care in Abuja.