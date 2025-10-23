News

Chartered Institute Of Local Govt/ Public Admin Of Nigeria Inducts New Members, Fellows 

Apostle Chukundah

Senior Apostle Samuel Ekemeke Chukundah, KDA, FCPA and 80 others were among those inducted as Fellows of the Chartered Institute Of Local Govt and Public Administration of Nigeria in Port Harcourt having successfully passed the stipulated exams.

This, according to the authorities, qualifies the investitured candidates to attach the acronym of “FCPA” to their names as successful Administrators.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event which held at the NULGE Consulate, Port Harcourt over the weekend, the Principal Consultant/State Coordinator of the programme, Mr Akpanumanah Ime Frank explained that the LG personnel are periodically trained to develop academically and professionally, exposing them to the rudiments of administration to perfectly do their job and to ultimately  qualify them to be consultants even after leaving the service. He urged the LG personnel to aspire to grow to greater heights.

Apostle Chukundah in his contribution said he was excited for his new status as it will give him an edge over his colleagues irrespective of their fields of study at school, adding that there is always room for improvement and urged them to priorotize personal development because of its enormous benefits. Some personnel too who were inducted as “Members” of the association including Helen Amakiri, MCPA; Ada Jama Tamunonengiyeofori, MCPA and Violet Dagogo, MCPA all expressed gratitude for the opportunity given them to grow and promised to reciprocate the gesture.

