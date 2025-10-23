Lulu-Briggs Scholarship Excites Beneficiaries

By Cynthia Nkemilo

Some beneficiaries of the Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Scholarship have described the support as significant and life-changing, saying it has eased their financial burdens and renewed their commitment to their academic pursuits.

The scholarship, established by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, was awarded to 250 students at the University of Port Harcourt recently.

It is designed to assist financially challenged but academically deserving students across various departments of the institution.

One of the beneficiaries, who requested anonymity, said the scholarship came as a relief after months of uncertainty over school expenses.

“Honestly, I was overwhelmed with joy and relief. I remember reading the message twice just to be sure it was real,” the student said.

“Before the scholarship, I was struggling to keep up with school expenses from tuition to textbooks and even transportation.

There were times I thought I might have to defer my studies. The scholarship changed everything.”

Another beneficiary, Ifeanyichukwu Chiamaka Joy, a 300-level student of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, said the award reduced the burden of raising funds for tuition.

“To raise funds wasn’t really easy,” she explained. “It has helped me reduce the burden of school fees, and I’m grateful for that.”

She added that being selected has encouraged her to be more focused on her academics.

“I never saw it coming that one day I would be among the beneficiaries of any scholarship program at all,” she said. “This alone will make me more serious and responsible for myself.”

The scholarship initiative, according to the foundation, aims to promote educational access and encourage hard work among students.

Beneficiaries have continued to express their appreciation to Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs and her foundation for the support.

“I thank Dr. Lulu-Briggs and her foundation for this great opportunity,” the anonymous beneficiary added. “It has helped me in ways words can’t explain.”

Chiamaka also commended the foundation for its commitment to students’ welfare. “Dear Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs and her foundation, thank you so much for the scholarship award.

Your kindness will make a significant difference in my life and education,” she said. The scholarship, which supported 250 students, was also described by beneficiaries as a significant intervention that would help them remain focused on their studies and complete their academic goals.