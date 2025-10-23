Dakuku Peterside Decries Discount Between Political Campaign And Delivery

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Hon. Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has expressed deep concern over the widening disconnect between political promises and the reality of governance in Nigeria.

According to him, the nation’s leadership culture is plagued by grand promises during campaigns but disappointing delivery once power is attained , a pattern he summed up in the words, “Our leaders campaign in poetry but govern in prose.”

Dr. Peterside made the remark during an interview on Saturday while featuring on the popular current affairs programme, “PointBlank,” aired on Super FM 93.3 Port Harcourt, where he discussed issues of leadership, accountability, and integrity in Nigeria’s political space.

His reflections, drawn from years of experience in public service and leadership research, painted a vivid picture of a nation rich in human and natural resources but starved of visionary and ethical leadership.

He observed that Nigerian politics has been overtaken by eloquence without substance, where leaders make flowery speeches during campaigns, promising to transform lives and institutions, yet fail to match those words with purposeful action once in power.

“We have politicians who speak beautifully and inspire hope when seeking power,” Peterside said. “But the real challenge begins after the elections. Too many of them fail to govern with the same passion and vision they displayed on the campaign trail.

True leadership is not about what you say before the people vote for you — it’s about the courage, character, and competence you show when it’s time to deliver.”

The former Rivers State governorship candidate and author of Beneath the Surface and Leading in the Storm argued that Nigeria’s greatest problem is not the lack of resources, but the lack of leaders who understand purpose and service. He insisted that leadership must be seen as a sacred trust, not a personal privilege.

“Leadership is not about noise, titles, or the size of your convoy,” he emphasized. “It is about the clarity of your vision, the strength of your character, and your ability to execute that vision. A leader must have the discipline to turn words into measurable results. When leaders are more concerned about power than purpose, the people suffer.”

Speaking on the current political tensions in Rivers State, Peterside lamented that the political class had failed to demonstrate maturity and empathy in their handling of conflicts. He noted that poor communication and lack of transparency have worsened public distrust and deepened the state’s political crisis.

“The Rivers crisis did not build our leaders; it revealed them,” he noted pointedly. “A crisis doesn’t make a leader, it exposes who the leader truly is. When leaders fail to communicate honestly and respectfully with the people, they lose their moral authority to lead. You cannot lead effectively if you can’t communicate clearly and truthfully.”

Dr. Peterside further stressed that accountability must become a culture in governance. He called on Nigerians to hold leaders responsible before, during, and after their time in office, adding that democracy dies when citizens stop asking questions.

“Elections are not enough,” he warned. “Democracy thrives when citizens become active participants — when they question policies, demand transparency, and refuse to be silenced. We must never outsource our responsibility as citizens.”

He also spoke passionately about the need to nurture a new generation of leaders grounded in ethics and emotional intelligence. According to him, the youth must rise above the culture of entitlement and embrace a vision-driven approach to leadership. “We need a new kind of leader — one who listens, learns, and leads with empathy,” Peterside said. “The next generation must not inherit the bad habits of the current political class. We need young people who understand that leadership is service, not self-gratification.” he said.