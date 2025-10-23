RIRS Clears Daewoo Of Tax Liability As Bonny Council Chairman Calls Workers Back To Site

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) has cleared Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited of any tax liability, following a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities that led to the recent industrial action by welders and fitters working on the Train 7 Project in Bonny Local Government Area.

The 200-page report of the 14-member Investigative Committee set up by the Bonny Local Government Council was officially presented to the Council Chairman, Amasenibo Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, DSSRS, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Council Secretariat.

The committee, inaugurated on September 23, 2025, was mandated to investigate claims of over-taxation, non-remittance of deductions, and non-issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) by Daewoo E&C.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman and Senior Special Adviser on Industrial Matters, Amasenibo Dr. Akie Hart, said the probe involved extensive engagement with all parties — including Daewoo management, RIRS officials, tax consultants, and financial experts. He noted that the Committee made two visits to the RIRS headquarters in Port Harcourt for verification of documents and data reconciliation.

According to the report, the Committee’s findings confirmed that there were no discrepancies in Daewoo’s tax deductions. The RIRS, as the statutory authority for PAYE taxation in Rivers State, validated that all tax deductions for 2024 had been remitted. The Service also issued a conditional clearance letter to Daewoo, affirming full compliance, with TCCs and RIVTINs subsequently issued to affected workers.

“The Committee also cross-checked RIRS’ assessment using the Federal Fiscal Responsibility Commission PAYE Calculator and the PwC tax computation model. All results aligned, confirming Daewoo’s compliance,” Dr. Hart explained.

He added that workers’ RIVTIN numbers have been released and reflected in their September 2025 pay slips distributed earlier this month.

Among the Committee’s recommendations were continuous worker sensitization on tax matters, quarterly issuance of TCCs, closer engagement with RIRS for friendlier tax policies, a forensic audit of Daewoo and RIRS by the Rivers State Government, and the upgrading of the Bonny Tax Office for improved service delivery.

In his remarks, Chairman Pepple commended the Committee for its transparency, diligence, and professionalism, noting that the findings would help restore industrial peace on the Train 7 Project.

“Evidence triggers resolution, and dialogue fosters coexistence and brotherhood,” Pepple said, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to fairness and peaceful labour relations. He appealed to striking workers to return to site while further consultations continue, assuring that the report would be transmitted to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for appropriate action.

Those present at the presentation included the Vice Chairman, Hon. Ibinyefagha Renner Alabere; Leader of the Bonny Legislative Council, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Tammy Jumbo; Secretary to the Local Government, Warisenibo Tamunotonye Adolphus Jumbo; members of the Investigative Committee; security representatives; management of SCDJV; and officials from the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. The presentation marked a major step toward resolving the Train 7 industrial impasse and restoring normalcy to Bonny’s project workforce.