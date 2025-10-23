Wike Denies Presidential Ambition In 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports claiming that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is mounting pressure on him to contest the 2027 presidential election. In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the report as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

According to the statement, the former Rivers State governor remains firmly committed to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring emphatically that “as far as Wike is concerned, it is Tinubu till 2031.”

Wike, known for his blunt political style, accused those behind the report of orchestrating a “pull Wike down” campaign, insisting that they have resorted to cheap propaganda because they lack ideas and vision. “It is shameful that the ‘pull Wike down’ elements cannot reason beyond such kindergarten tactics,” the statement read. “They need better brains to think for them.”

Olayinka clarified that the only meeting Wike attended on August 20, 2025, was a gathering of PDP stakeholders from Southern Nigeria, which discussed concerns over a planned Lagos meeting by some party elements allegedly scheming to micro-zone party positions already allocated to the South.

“Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says and says what he does. The Minister has made it clear where he stands as far as the 2027 presidential election is concerned — he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Olayinka emphasized. The statement urged the public to disregard what it called the false and mischievous publication by an online platform “notorious for blackmail and fake news,” noting that Wike remains focused on his mandate to transform the Federal Capital Territory under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.