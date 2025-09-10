Hon. Ambrose Okpor Affirms Tinubu’s Commitment To Nigerian Youths

Amb. Ambrose Sopuruchukwu Okpor, Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, has assured Rivers youths that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration remains committed to their welfare, empowerment, and overall development.

Okpor made the declaration during a press briefing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, following his return from Abuja, where he attended a meeting of the NYCN State Chairmen Forum with the Honourable Minister for Youth Development, Hon. Olawande Ayodele.

The briefing attracted several national and state media houses, including television and print journalists eager for updates on youth-focused initiatives.

Speaking to reporters, Okpor said the Abuja meeting focused on identifying strategic interventions to improve youth participation in governance, entrepreneurship, education, and social development.

“I can confidently say that the President Tinubu-led administration means well for the youths,” he said.

“We discussed actionable programs and partnerships designed to provide meaningful opportunities for young people across the country.

Importantly, this meeting has laid the foundation for a formal partnership between NYCN and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, which will enable effective implementation of youth empowerment programs.”

On concerns about political neutrality, Okpor addressed circulating rumors that the Minister had endorsed a candidate for the upcoming NYCN National Elections.

“Let me state clearly that the Honourable Minister is neutral and fully committed to a free and fair electoral process,” he said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring transparency and integrity in the elections. No political faction has any undue influence over the process.”

Okpor also urged NYCN members in Rivers State to reject factionalism and embrace unity. “Youth development can only be achieved when we work together.

I extend an olive branch to all groups claiming separate NYCN factions in Rivers State to join forces with our administration.

Let us put aside differences and focus on empowering our youths and contributing positively to the state’s growth.”

He highlighted some of the key areas of collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, including skills acquisition programs, capacity-building workshops, entrepreneurship training, and mentorship initiatives.

“The goal is to ensure that young people are not only beneficiaries but active participants in nation-building. Rivers youths deserve every opportunity to thrive, and we are committed to facilitating that,” he added.

During the briefing, Okpor called on Rivers youths to remain calm and patient, assuring them that positive developments were underway.

“I urge our young people to stay engaged, be proactive, and remain optimistic. Together, we can harness the resources, support, and programs being made available for meaningful development in our communities.”

He also emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue between youth leaders, government agencies, and community stakeholders.

“By maintaining open communication channels and working collaboratively with relevant authorities, we can ensure that youth-focused programs are responsive to the actual needs of our communities,” he stated.

The briefing concluded with Okpor reiterating his commitment to an inclusive administration. “Our doors are open to every youth willing to contribute positively. This is a time for unity, for action, and for harnessing the potential of our youths for a stronger Rivers State and Nigeria at large,” he said.