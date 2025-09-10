School Proprietor Caught Raping Male Pupil In School Escapes Lynching

By David Ejiohuo

There was pandemonium in Ogbunabali Community in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Sunday, 7th September, 2025 when a school Proprietor was caught raping one of his pupils in the school.

The incident took place at St. Micheal’s Nursery and Primary School at No.33 Gada Street, Ogbunabali at about 6.00 pm on Sunday.

The school Proprietor named Sunday Okon and the pupil were seen together and after a long period of time there was a strange noise from one of the classrooms.

The noise prompted suspicion and made some people to rush to the scene of the incident where they caught the man on top of the boy in the classroom.

The discovery caused an uproar that attracted people to the place within minutes, who attempted to lynch the man but for the timely arrival and intervention of Hon. Prince Chioma Chinwo, the Justice of Peace for the Abali Community who saved the situation.

Both the school Proprietor, and the Pastor at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade Church in Port Harcourt and the boy, about 13years old, pleaded guilty and admitted that it was not their first time.

The boy also disclosed that they have been having the affair since his primary five in the school.

The boy also claimed that the Proprietor/Pastor gave him money and threatened to kill him if he disclosed the affair to anybody else.

“I Live at Rumukalabor and he lives at Ogbunabali but gives me money to meet him in the school at Gada Street”, he further disclosed.

Following the sad and ugly discovery, the boy’s parents were sent for to know the next line of action to be taken by the community, but the people were disappointed at the nonchalant attitude of the woman who did not even condemn the act but rather asked for compensation, adding that the proprietor had been good to the family.

There was however calm when the boy’s father came in and requested that the community should assist him to know the health status of the boy first before he decides on the next line of action. Meanwhile, the proprietor’s car is now in the custody of the community until the outcome of the medical tests on the assaulted boy is known while the school has been put under lock and key indefinitely.