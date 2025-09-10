APC On Path To Taking Over Rivers – Tony Okocha

…Woos Wike To APC

The Rivers State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Tony Okocha has described the outcome of the just concluded local government election in the state as a clear indication of what is likely to happen in 2027, while emphasizing the party’s growing strength in Rivers State and across Nigeria.

The party said the landslide win is an indication that the APC is on track to sweep votes in Rivers State during the 2027 presidential election.

The APC secured 20 out of the 23 local government chairmanship seats contested in the elections held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, leaving only 3 seats for the PDP.

Briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, Chief Tony Okocha thanked Rivers residents and party members for turning out in large numbers to vote for the APC.

He also extended appreciation to the national leadership of the APC and President Bola Tinubu for their support during the elections.

“It is safe to say that the APC’s victory in the just-concluded local government elections is a prelude to what will happen in 2027,” Okocha said, stressing that the momentum will be sustained and built upon in the run-up to the 2027 general elections, with President Tinubu expected to seek a second term in office.

He further expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to members of the APC in Rivers State who voted massively for the party during the elections.

Okocha also commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), security agencies, and the media for their roles in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections that were not marred by violence — a departure from what had characterized past polls. The Rivers APC chairman also reiterated his call for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to join the APC, stressing that the party would be further strengthened by his presence.