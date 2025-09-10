Emohua Council Boss Hits Ground Running As Vice Chairman Is Sworn-In

…Orders Immediate Opening Of Disputed Ibaa Market

Hon Mrs Vivian Obiageri Amadi has been inaugurated as the vice chairman of Emohua local government area, at an oath-taking ceremony held at the executive chairman’s conference room on Monday.

The administration of oaths conducted by the Chief Magistrate, Rumuji Magisterial District, Amadi Nnah, was witnessed by the local government chairman, Sir Chidi Lloyd, family and friends of the inaugurated vice chairman, amid a long list of relevant stakeholders in attendance.

Meanwhile, the local government chairman is calling on members of the 10th legislative council to join hands with the executive to actualize the Greater Emolga Continuity and Consolidation mantra of his administration, emphasizing on the importance of a selfless collaboration between the executive and the legislature , for the overall advancement of governance in the local government area.

Addressing the legislators and guests immediately after performing the proclamation of the legislative council, Sir Chidi Lloyd promised to vigorously pursue the completion of the reconstruction and remodeling of the local government legislative council complex initiated and constructed simultaneously alongside other transformational projects situated within the council headquarters in his first term.

He said the complex is expected to upon completion provide a befitting plenary hall for legislative sections and offices with modern facilities for the councillors and their aides, for effective legislative business in the local government.

Irked by the level of looting and vandalization of council properties perpetuated in the local government area before the 28th February Supreme Court dissolution of the illegal local government administrations in Rivers State, Sir Chidi Lloyd announced plans to set up a fact-finding committee to uncover those involve in the show of shame in the local government and recommend possible measures for the recovery of the looted council properties.

According to him, “We are going to conduct an audit, set up a committee to uncover the perpetrators of the looting and vandalization of council properties.

“Tomorrow you say government is not doing anything but the ones we were able to do people looted and vandalized them, we won’t let them get away with it”.

The 10th legislative council immediately after its proclamation by the local government chairman re-elected Hon. Mrs Love Nyenke, representing Ward 6 (Ibaa) as its leader, with Hon. Ifeanyi Frank Amadi, representing Ward 8, Rumuekpe and Hon Joshua Omenihu, representing Ward 13 (Odegu 1) elected as deputy leader and chief whip respectively.

In a swift response towards restoring peace and security in Obelle community, where a prominent community leader, Chief Ferdinand Dabirison, was recently murdered by a criminal gang leader, Reuben Chibuzor Nyenke, popularly known as Cairo, the Emohua council chairman known for his zero tolerance for crime and criminality, in line with his electioneering campaign promise, made an unscheduled visit to the deserted Obelle community immediately after the proclamation of the legislative council to assess the level of insecurity in the community.

Declaring wanted the suspected criminal gang leader (Cairo) accused of terrorizing Obelle community and its environs in recent times, the Emohua Council Boss announced a two million naira bounty on the suspect who is at large, encouraging anyone with reliable information on the whereabout of the wanted criminal and his gang members to privately contact him, with promise of information security.

He said; “We are going to use everything we have to bring the killers of Chief Ferdinand Dabirison to justice.

“I heard one Cairo and his gang shot the chief in broad day light at a meeting in this community.

We also have it on good authority that some women in this community have been cooking and sending food to the criminals in their hideout.

“I want him (Cairo ) dead or alive, all those involved too, including the women sending food to them in the bush, will all answer for their crime”.

In a show of support for the welfare of residents of Obelle community, the council chairman also made a financial donation, which was distributed amongst the troubled dwellers who came out to welcome him to the community.

Disturbed by an ugly sight of trading activities in Ibaa community, causing total blockage of the Ibaa-Obelle access road, Sir Chidi Lloyd on his way back from Obelle community made a brief stopover at the popular Ahia Otukpo market in Ibaa community for a first hand information on the reason why the market recently built and donated to the community by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC) was still under lock and key.

The Council Boss who publicly ordered the immediate opening of the market after listening to those trading along the road, eliciting jubilation and cheers from the displaced traders, also invited the parties involved in the dispute that left the market locked months after its commissioning and handover by the NDDC to a meeting with the council authority, for an all inclusive resolution of the lingering crisis, with a view to achieving a proper allocation of the market, for proper usage.

The result oriented chairman, accompanied by the leader, Hon Mrs Love Nyenke and members of the legislative council, also made a brief stopover at the Omkpova- Mgbere road project in Ibaa community, the 5th in the series of the community road projects initiated and constructed simultaneously by the local government in his first term, where he disclosed plans to approach the legislative assembly with a supplementary budget to facilitate the continuation of the project and others already nearing completion across the LGA within his administration’s 100 days in office. Earlier the council chairman received a handover note from the former administrator of the LGA, Barr Frankly Ajinwo, at a briefing ceremony held in the chairman’s temporary office.