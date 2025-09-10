Citizen Education Also Necessary For Flood Management – RSG

The Central Working Committee on Flood Management and Control has reiterated that the Rivers State Government is committed to citizens’ education, among other measures to mitigate the impact of flood.

Speaking during its sensitization campaign of Zone 3 in Khana Local Government Area, the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika stressed that the administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) is fully committed to empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools they need to ameliorate the impact of flooding.

Prof Ibibia, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Alwell Okerenku, noted that

‎Our task is not merely to respond to disasters after they happen, but to anticipate the disaster areas and mitigate their impact'” adding “this sensitization campaign is a key part of that effort. By educating our citizens, raising awareness of flood risks, and promoting practical prevention measures, you are helping to build a more resilient Rivers State.”

‎He explained that the present administration “is fully committed to strengthening collaboration between ministries, local governments, and community organizations, while also engaging with the Federal Government and international partners to mobilize resources for improved flood management and control systems, covering Pre-Flood efforts, during flood, and post flood intervention projects, and early warning infrastructure.

The Rivers State Government will continue to invest in flood control infrastructure, improve drainage systems, strengthen disaster management agencies, and collaborate with NEMA, Security Agencies, and other relevant bodies.”

‎He further assured that the government is enforcing environmental laws to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal sand mining, and construction on flood plains, all of which exacerbate flooding.

According to him, “Efforts are also ongoing to establish a Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (RSEMA), which would, amongst others, eventually take over the responsibilities of the Central Working Committee on Emergency Preparedness, Flood Management and Control.

“I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and religious organisations to actively participate in spreading these messages. Let us keep our drainages clear, resist building on waterways, and report early signs of flooding promptly to the relevant authorities.

“Flood emergency preparedness, management and control is, however, a shard responsibility and non-negotiable. To my dear citizens of Rivers State, government action alone is not enough. Flood prevention starts with each of us. Let us regularly clear our drainages, avoid blocking waterways, heed early warnings, participate actively in community flood preparedne.”

Earlier, the Head of Operations, NEMA, Rivers State, Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, while speaking on the topic, “Floods Management, Preparedness, Mitigation and Response,” noted that citizens must be responsive to their environment by deisiting from building on waterways, dumping refuse inside water channels and drainages and obeying environmental laws.

‎The Chairman of Khana Local Government Area (LGA), Dr. Thomas Bariere suggested that LGAs that are flood-prone should also establish standing flood management committees to regularly interface with the state committee on issues regarding flood management and control. Representatives from the Nigerian Red Cross and the Institute of Geosciences and Environmental Management of Rivers State University also offered sensitization messages to stakeholders in the zone.