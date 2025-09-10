ACP(rtd) Celebrates Spouse At 60s

By Joe Kalu

It was celebration galore on Monday, 1st September, 2025 when Chief Samuel Okorie, an NDSCS Assist Commandant (AC rtd) and his children rolled out the drums to celebrate his wife , Deaconess Olanma Decent Okorie (Nee Igwe) on the attainment of 60 years of age.

On his opening remarks, the husband said they are happy to celebrate Mummy Ola as she is fondly called in good health. He praise his lovely wife to high heavens, saying that is the source of his strength.

According to him “my darling wife Olafine, my woman, my friend, my everything. The one whose body is built specially for my satisfaction, I will ever adore you”; he affirmed.

He added that “if one is looking for God’s gift of a woman, think of Olagold”.

“Once again, I wish you my dear wife a happy diamond jubilee birthday. You are irreplaceable in my heart”; he declared.

Chief Okorie used the opportunity to renew their marriage vows and promised never to disappoint her.

Pastor Kunle Oyeluyi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (former Zonal pastor in charge of the Vine zone) in his sermon at the occasion, preached on the need for every creature to continually praise and worship God at all times because of His Grace and Mercy on humanity. Quoting psalm 150, the Man of God made it clear that without the grace of God, humanity cannot make any progress in life.

He thanked God for His faithfulness on the celebrant and indeed the entire Okorie family. According to him, “the same road others passed and were caught up in an accident is the one they have been crossing day in, day out without any challenge,” saying that it is worth praising God always.

The Man of God further reflected that at the diamond years of 60, Mummy Olanma has become a grandma and is still kicking and waxing strong with her loving husband by her side, while some of her mates are either dead, widowed or struggling with one ailment or the other without any family member to take care of them.

There were goodwill messages from the children, well wishers, church members, business associates as well as towns men and women who travelled from the hinther land of Uzuakoli Community in Abia state to felicitate with the lucky family. Highlights of the event were the cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrant ably supported by her husband and well-wishers as well as presentation of gifts to the celebrant.