Suspected Car Robbers Beaten To Coma In Rivers

Suspected car robbers were beaten to Coma last Monday along Stadium Road, Port Harcourt after a failed attempt to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from a bolt driver.

We gathered that the suspected robbers stabbed the owner of the vehicle while attempting to snatch the car which prompted the car owner to raise alarm that attracted the mob. Earlier report had it that the suspected robbers were beaten to death by the mob.

The Rivers State Police Command dismissed reports that the two suspected car snatchers were dead.

Spokesperson for the Command, Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe Koko in response to our enquiry said the suspects were in Coma and receiving treatment in an disclosed hospital.

SP Koko explained that based on distress call received by Elekahia Police Division, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the station and her men rushed down to the scene where they rescued the victim(owner of the car) who was stabbed by the suspected robbers and also took the suspects to hospital who were already in coma as a result of the beating they received from the angry mob.

SP Koko added that investigation was ongoing.