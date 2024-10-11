Police Arrest 14 Suspected Vandals In Rivers Over Vandalization

The Zone 16 Police Command in yenagoa, comprising Rivers and Bayelsa commands has apprehended 14 suspects involved in vandalization of 132KV transmission tower line along Ahoada-Mbiama axis of East-West Road and Ibogene axis in Rivers and Bayelsa States respectively.

The spokesperson for the zone 16 Command, , SP Gunn Emonena in a statement last Monday explained that following a Petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa by the Commissioner of Power, Mr Kharin Akari Komuko on behalf of Bayelsa State Government, operatives of the Surveillance and Intelligence section under the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa on September 11, 2024 arrested Fourteen (14) suspects whose names are;

1.Mr Christopher Chimelam Onyeno 22yrs (an indigene of Imo state)

Mr Chinyereugo ukommaduakolam 29yrs (an indigene of Imo state) Mr Believe Ajudu 37yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr.Believe Chimela 30yrs. Mr.Usman Albert Odumanyuyah 50yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr.Newman Ejimadu 32yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr.Pentecost Godwin 36yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr Ogbunike Morgan 20yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr.Julius Okpuhigwe 54yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr.Abubakar Umaru 26yrs (an indigene of Sokoto state) Mr.Moses Stephen 26yrs (an indigene of Rivers State) Mr. Emmanuel John 35yrs (an indigene of Kano State) Mr.Kabiru Usman 30yrs (an indigene of Kano State) Mr. Aminu Sanusi 20yrs (an indigene of Kano State)

They were allegedly involved in the vandalization of 132 KV Transmission Tower Line along the Ahoada-Mbiama axis of the east west road and Igbogene axis in Rivers State and Bayelsa State respectively.

The Police Image Maker disclosed that the suspects who have been on the wanted list of the zone for the past few months, were arrested based on credible intelligence in Rivers State.

He stated that In the course of diligent and painstaking investigation, 35mm Floor Core armoured Cables, 70mm floor core armoured Cables, 50mm SLPE Cables, Electrical pot installator, wheel spanners, cutting blades, long botts, eleven KV poles, recline cables, earth cables, bee copper and other items were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He said “While urging residents to take all necessary step in protecting the properties within our vicinity, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, zone 16 headquarters, AIG Paul Alifa Omata reaffirm his unwavering commitment in ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties within the Zone. “The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetukon PhD, NPM has reasserted his dedication in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. He further urged residents to offer their Maximum cooperation and support in order to have a crime free society”.