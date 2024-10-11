Arson: Those Behind It’ll Account For Atrocities – Gov Fubara

…Swears In Bipi, Three Others As Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that his administration will not fold its hands and watch sponsored political thugs run berserk, committing arson in the State.

The Governor, therefore, assured that, working with the Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Services (DSS), measures will be taken to unravel those behind the recent burning of council Secretariats at Ikwerre, Emohua and Eleme Local Government areas, with a view to making them account for their atrocities.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while swearing in four new commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Those sworn in are Hon. Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, PhD; Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi; Barrister Otamiri John Ngubo; and Hon. Barrister Benibo Anabraba.

Governor Fubara recalled mentioning when he sworn-in newly elected Local Government Councils’ Chairmen on 6th October, 2024, that there was intelligence on planned mayhem by misguided persons, who had threatened to prevent the elected officers from resuming duties.

True to it, Governor Fubara said, the sponsored political thugs hatched their plans, and burnt valued buildings at some council secretariats.

He said, “I said it before it happened. I knew because they were unhappy, they would go extra miles to create disaffection in the minds and hearts of the good people of Rivers State.

“We want to also let the people know that what has happened (arson) after the election, we are not going to allow it to go uninvestigated.

“A similar event had happened in this manner before, and after some weeks, some of our supporters were declared wanted in order to turn the story around.

“But this time around, I strongly believe, with the support and cooperation of the Nigerian Police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS), we will unravel those behind the assault and make sure that they account for their atrocities.”

Governor Fubara expressed the show of patience and calmness by majority of Rivers people despite the fact that they are angry with the reckless acts of the misguided miscreants.

The Governor said he has continued to show leadership, provided the climate that has engendered productive endeavours, and will not mislead those he is leading.

“As your leader; the one steering the ship, I assure you I will not mislead anyone of you. I still stand on the path of peace. We have cases of arson in some local government areas.

“But, I appreciate your calmness. I have always maintained that we are going to be the greatest losers, if we meet them force-for-force. We need to go with peace.

“So, I will encourage everyone of you not to follow them with violence. We are carrying a basket of precious eggs in our hands. So, we need to follow them with carefulness and wisdom.”

Governor Fubara reiterated what he said the previous day on what should matter most for Rivers State, which is a firm support to ensure that the progress of Nigeria is sustained.

He said, if oil theft is not checked, the country’s economy will be badly impacted, and there will not be funds to address critical issues.

“We are in a situation where the fund that is being generated from oil production is not sufficient to tackle the challenges of Nigeria, and every hand has to be on deck to make sure that there is increase in production.

“Our focus here, not minding the distractions, will be how to provide support. You have to work with us to make sure that we curb this issue of oil theft and pipeline vandalisation.

“This is the only way that the allowances (revenue) will increase and more will also come to our State, and more progress will also be achieved in this State.”

Governor Fubara explained that his administration is doing a lot for the good people of the State, that are not being seen because of the political drama that takes their attention away.

He, however, said that his administration is working out modalities, and will soon choose a day, which could probably be before the end of October, 2024, to showcase a few projects and services that have positively impacted lives in the State.

Governor Fubara congratulated the newly sworn-in commissioners for making it into the Rivers State Executive Council.

He explained that more persons whose loyalty are for Rivers people and the administration needed to be admitted into the Rivers State Executive Council to help drive the policy of government because they will not resign their appointment.

Governor Fubara said: “We want to be sure, at this point, who we are adding into the Council, so that we will not wake up one morning and see resignation letter. So, we are taking our time.

“And usually, after a normal political period, there used to be what we call balancing. So, I can also say that the new Commissioners that are coming in are coming from their zones to also balance the political equation.”

Governor Fubara charged them to be dedicated, forthright, diligent and productive while rendering quality services to the State.

The Governor said he believed in their capacity to deliver because of their exposure to the workings of government, and expressed the hope that they will contribute positively to the success of the administration.

He said, “So, let me thank everyone of you. Let me also use this opportunity to thank the good people of Rivers State for their support, and to assure them that we will continue to defend, protect the interest of Rivers people.

“I want to thank everyone of you for your support, more especially before, during and after the elections. I appreciate your doggedness, your belief in our course to salvage this State, to protect the integrity of this State,” he added.

The newly sworn in Commissioners were also assigned portfolios as follows:

(1) Hon. Israel Lubura Ngbuelo, Ph.D – Culture & Tourism

(2) Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, DSSRS – Physical Planning & Urban Development

(3) Otamiri John Ngubo, Esq. – Commerce & Industry

(4) Barr. Benibo Anabraba – Lands & Survey The posting takes immediate effect.