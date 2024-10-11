ONELGA Group Rejoices Over Umejuru’s Chairmanship Victory

A socio-political organization advocating for good governance in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA Connect Initiative (OCI) says they are elated over

last Saturday’s local government election which produced Prince Isaac N. Umejuru as the Executive Chairman of ONELGA.

The group, in a press statement signed by the Chairman, Sir Izidor Nwokocha, PhD, commended ONELGANS for doing the needful at a time the LGA is in dire need of a leader in the mould of Umejuru.

According to OCI, Prince Umejuru’s victory, along with his deputy, Heoma Sarah Nwokocha-Izidor, and the newly elected councillors, marks a significant milestone for the region. The organization expressed gratitude to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for proceeding with the elections despite challenges [1).

OCI also acknowledged the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections across the state’s 23 LGAs. The organization praised all participating political parties for their peaceful conduct during the election period.

To ensure a productive working environment, OCI urged Rivers State residents to support Governor Fubara and the newly elected officials. Specifically, ONELGA residents were encouraged to rally behind Prince Umejuru, his deputy, and the 17 councilors to effectively manage the LGA’s governance [1).