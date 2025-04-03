IAUE VC Assures New Students Of Quality Education As Varsity Matriculates Over 8000

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku has assured the newly admitted students of the university of the institution’s readiness to help them succeed in their search for quality education that will help them fit into the 21st century knowledge driven economy.

He gave the assurance during the university ‘s 16th matriculation ceremony.

Congratulating the matriculants who were presented by the various deans as they took the university’s oat to qualify as students, Prof Onuchuku charged them to shun social vices like cultism, examination malpractices, indecent dressing and any other activity capable distracting them from their studies.

He explained that the award of degree is not only in performance but also in character pointing out that a student whose character falls below standard may be denied his degree even if he passed all his courses.

He also reminded them that their major objective in the school is to study and asked them to form study groups and make friends who will help them achieve their aim.

He further advised them to obey the rules and regulations of the university stressing that any student who disobeys the rules governing the university will be shown the way out.

Congratulating the parents whose wards were admitted the university don enjoined them to pay their ward’s fees and closely monitor the academic performance of their wards while supporting the university in ensuring a peaceful community conducive for learning.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the event, Prof Onuchuku revealed that IAUE received over 17, 000 applications which according to him is an indication that the university ‘s standard is high coupled with the fact that IAUE programmes are not being disrupted as the university does not embark on strikes .

He happily disclosed that 90% of courses offered in the university have full accreditation as the school does not have any issuewith the regulatory body and called on parents to bring their wards to IAUE.

Also the chairman of the university matriculation ceremony, Prof Stanley Amanda described the event as sensitive owing to the great number of the newly admitted students.

He advised the students to be serious in their academics in order to make their parents proud and prayed that they heed to the advice of the Vice-chancellor. The total number of students who matriculated is 8,154.