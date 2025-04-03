George Nwaeke Incurs Wrath Of Kinsmen

…‘He’s A Liar, Betrayer, Notoriously Untrustworthy’

Members of a pro-Fubara group, the Etche Ethnic Nation Simplified Movement has alleged that their kinsman and former Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, is a “liar, betrayer, and notoriously untrustworthy” individual.

This is a coming as a reaction from the group over a trending video where Nwaeke was shown casting aspersions amid allegations of corruption against Governor Siminalayi Fubara who is on six-months suspension following a state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the group alleged that Nwaeke’s exclusion from community meetings was due to his alleged “unstable character” and noted that despite his high-ranking position, he was never honored as a chief—a distinction reserved for respected Etche sons.

They highlighted conflicting accounts between Dr. Nwaeke and his wife regarding his Abuja trip, labeling his recent allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as “theatrics” devoid of credibility.

The movement in the statement that was read by former Information Commissioner and member, House of Representatives representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, alleged that Dr. Nwaeke sought financial assistance from the Chief of Staff in exchange for loyalty before his trip, driven by an “insatiable appetite for financial gain.”

A viral video of his press conference, where he read from a prepared script, was cited as evidence of a staged event orchestrated to discredit the Governor.

The Etche people called on security agencies to investigate Dr. Nwaeke’s conduct, emphasizing that his actions reflect personal greed rather than truth.

They distanced themselves from his behavior, affirming their loyalty to Governor Fubara and condemning the imposition of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and state lawmakers, asserting their commitment to the administration’s progress.

They reiterated that Dr. Nwaeke’s alleged betrayal does not represent the values of the Etche community, which prioritizes integrity and collective good.