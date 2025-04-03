Prof Ohaka Identifies Accounting, Taxation As Tool For Economic, National  Development

A Professor of accounting and taxation at the Rivers State University, Prof. John Ohaka has identified accounting and taxation as a tool for economic and national development when used effectively.

Professor Ohaka made the assertion at One Hundred and Ten Inaugural lecture of the Rivers State University, while delivering a lecture with theme: plug and play opportunities in accounting and taxation, A social contract lens, held on march 26,2025,at the Nyesom Wike Senate building at the Rivers state University.

Earlier while delivering his inaugural lecture, Professor Ohaka, who is the first professor of taxation at the Rivers State University, urged the government to plug and play into the accounting opportunities for government to grow economically.

Professor Ohaka said, ” In today’s society where changing circumstances are pushing individuals and organization to move beyond their needs, stressing that it is tax that must address the needs of the society, ” Ohaka summed up.

Prof. Ohaka who is the Dean, faculty of administration and management at the Rivers State University also advocated for a cooperate governance and internal control system, accountability and transparency as well as professionalism in administration to eliminate corruption.

” For individuals, taxation presents avenues for weather management and personal development, adding that lack of awareness, combined with governments inadequate adherence to social contract can equally lead individuals to avoid tax, “he stated.

According to the Professor of accounting and taxation, social accounting, government is to improve the lives of the people.

Ohaka who is also a lawyer by training, therefore recommended that, government should promote transparency in public spending as envisaged in good governance amongst others.

In his opening speech, Vice chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi asserted that the vision of the institution under his leadership will be driven by technology.

He enjoind dean’s of faculties, professors and the management of the institution for their supports for the new administration.

The epocmaking inaugural lecture attracted dignitaries and eminent personalities from all walks of life in attendance.

Notably among the dignitaries are Rev fathers, reputable pastors, Royal fathers, former Vice Chancellors, including the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, Deans of faculties, political leaders in Rivers state, including Rt Hon. Chinyere Igwe, Chiefs and Elders from ikwerre ethnicity nationality and Emouha in particular. The event featured cultural display from Ibaa, Emouha local government area and Obio/ Akpor respectively as well as group photographs with the inaugural lecturer, Prof. Barr. John Ohaka.