Suspected Serial Rapist Apprehended In Port Harcourt Hotel Sting Operation

The Rivers State Police Command has successfully apprehended Israel Tamunokoro, a suspect implicated in a series of predatory sexual assaults and financial extortions, within a Port Harcourt hotel.

The arrest culminates an intensive investigation into the suspect’s alleged pattern of luring young women under false pretences to hotel premises.

Tamunokoro is accused of perpetrating egregious acts of sexual violence against his victims.

Subsequent to these assaults, he purportedly coerced the victims into divulging their personal banking identification numbers (PINs), which he then exploited to illicitly transfer funds into his own accounts.

Acting on intelligence gathered during their ongoing investigation, officers from the Octopus Division executed a strategic operation over the weekend.

The suspect was apprehended in flagrante delicto during an alleged assault on another victim, unaware of the law enforcement surveillance.

The Rivers State Police Command has affirmed that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. Authorities are meticulously compiling evidence to ensure a thorough prosecution and to deliver justice to the victims of these reprehensible crimes.