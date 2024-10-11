Rivers NUJ Mourns The Demise Of Sir Okafor Ofiefor

The NUJ Rivers State Council received shock, the sad news of the death of the Bureau Chief, The News Magazine/PM News, Sir Okafor Ofiefor, an active member of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Rivers State. Sir OFIEFOR died midnight of Monday after a brief illness.

It is on this note that the leadership of NUJ in Rivers State wishes to join other friends and colleagues in this sad and painful moment of grief.

The Rivers State Council sincerely extends its condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and pray that Almighty God will console and comfort them and other loved ones he left behind, including his colleagues and Chapel members until his demise.

This expression of sympathy cannot in any way match our deep feelings over this irreparable loss, but to acknowledge that the hurt is being felt by all of us.

May his soul rest in peace.

Signed

Ike Wigodo Secretary, BUJ Rivers State