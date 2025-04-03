36 Corps Members Asked To Repeat Service Year In Rivers

The National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Rivers State, has extended the service year of 22 corps members made up of 13 males and nine females in the Batch A Stream 11.

Also, 36 others made up of 22 males and 14 females are to repeat the entire service year for absconding from the national service.

The NYSC State coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, revealed this in a statement on Friday, where he congratulated the 2225 out-going corpers for successfully completing their service year.

Oleghe noted that the action taken by NYSC against the corpers that erred would serve as deterrent to others, to discourage similar behavior.

He charged the batch A stream II corps members who passed out from the national service not to, “wait for white collar jobs but actively engage their hands with the skill acquired from the NYSC SAED training.”

The coordinator also encouraged them not to despise humble beginning, emphasizing that all the big players in the world economy started small, hence, they must tow the line of humble beginning.

He decried the high rate of drug abuse in the society and charged them not to ruin their future by indulging in abuse of drugs.

Oleghe further enjoined them to promote discipline, integrity, high moral standard, honesty and hard work as they climb the ladder of life.

The passing-out ceremony was monitored by Mr. Ajayi Adeniyi from the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja. Highlight of the event was the symbolic presentation of certificate of national service to two deserving corps members by the state coordinator.