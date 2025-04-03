Co-operate With Sole Administrator, Sen. Chukumati Urges Rivers People

Rivers people and residents have him been urged to cooperate with the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd) and his team to quickly achieve their mandate of restoring peace and order in the State, preparatory to returning the suspended state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngọzi Ọdụ on their seats in no distance time.

Distinguished Senator Noble Chukumati made this appeal in Port Harcourt over the weekend in a chat with newsmen.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that the political gladiators allowed the unnecessary political crisis to degenerate to the point of Emergency Rule, adding that the development should be a source of concern to every reasonable stakeholder in the State .

Sen Chukumati who represented the Rivers East Senatorial District during the third Republic at the National Assembly said though the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu was an abberation, it appears to be the only option for him since the disputing parties were not willing to embrace peace in the interest of the state. He however pointed out that the president had not done enough in the crisis before now.

He also disagreed with those who said there was no basis for the presidential intervention because according to him “apart from the demolition of the State Assembly Complex, some critical infrastructures especially the oil pipelines were threatened in addition to the daily threats and protests from the Ijaw Ethnic nationality. “Not to talk of the incessant impeachment threats and court litigations from the embattled lawmakers”; he stated.

The PDP stalwart however, appealed to all the warring factions to have an open mind and be amenable to genuine reconciliation on a round table talks that will midwife a new beginning in the interest of the state. He emphasized the importance of peace in the State and country at large.

“There is nothing like peace as it is panacea to development”; he said. He further urged the gladiators to emulate the warring foreign countries which at a point in time paused and observed a ceasefire in search of peace.

He particularly recalled a situation in the war between Egypt and Israel when an American emissary, Henry Kissinger, the then Secretary of state had to travel 10 times in one day into the countries in search of peace.

He recalled that that was the diplomatic shuttle that ended the war. In like manner he advised the SOLAD to earnestly borrow a leaf from the experience and bring the undue disorder to an amicable end, noting that Rivers state has gone beyond the seeming ethnic diachotomy.

The Rumuigbo born politician emphasized that there was nothing like peace without which they won’t be any development and asked the actors to take the peace and progress of the state into consideration in all they do for posterity sake. He particularly urged the embattled lawmakers to avoid taking extreme position in course of their discussions.

On what he thinks about the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in the whole drama, he said the former Rivers State governor must have his reasons for feeling this hurt but urged him to have a rethink and also be amenable for genuine talks in the overall interest of the people.

“They should all come together for the talks and be ready to make compromise to resolve the impasse in order to restore the democratic institutions and move the state forward “. he said.

On the dissolution of the political appointees, Chukumati said the SOLAD would have been more cautious in letting go all the appointees as he will still need them to succeed and as well be an additional stress for the governor on his return.

He however, advised the SOLAD to quickly set up a Reconciliatory Committee which he will head to help the team achieve set goal and that whatever he intends doing, the peoples welfare should be prioritized. Asked to compare his own political dispensation and now, Sen Chukumati said there was no reason for comparison. “Besides, there are new developments.” He however, gave an insight into the difference. He disclosed that in their own time, the interest of their constituents was uppermost in their minds. “we were always working towards the enhancement of their welfare and as well, thinking of how they will maximally benefit from the system unlike what is obtained nowadays where the gladiators appear to be selfish.