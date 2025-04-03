Rivers Administrator Asks Paramilitary Organisations To Partner Other Security Agencies

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has charged Paramilitary Organisations to continue to work with other security agencies, collaboratively, to keep the state safer and peaceful.

The Administrator stated that there can not be any meaningful development without a thriving peaceful environment, which means that efforts must be intensified to ensure that criminal elements are not emboldened to cause insecurity.

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) gave the charge when he met with Heads of Paramilitary Organisations at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Administrator explained the necessity of meeting with them as critical stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminality and acknowledged their contributions to ensuring a peaceful Rivers State.

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) urged them to participate effectively in joint operations that are geared towards degrading the capabilities of criminal elements within the state and contribute their quota in combating activities of criminals in the state.

“If you have people who can conduct their legitimate business and they are not able to conduct their business as enshrined in our laws, then they lose out, and criminals take over control of the state.

“I will, therefore, be needing you in all aspects of maintaining this law and order. It therefore, means that in conducting your various roles, you must have at heart the interest of Nigeria and the people of Rivers State in particular.”

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) emphasised: “I will hereby, direct that you increase your patrols. If criminals have access to our resources, of course that means you are emboldening them.

“The responsibility has been given to individuals and organisations, as such, we must all work towards making sure that this state is very, very safe.”

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) pointed to the importance of encouraging dialogue that can support the efforts of intelligence gathering in addressing issues of kidnapping, illegal, and communal conflicts.

The Administrator frowned at a situation where vehicles have no registered plate numbers or concealed ones and are allowed to ply the roads within the State, which pose security threats.

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) also observed that tankers overturned on roads, perhaps due to their poor state of condition, and sometimes due to the actions and inactions of other road users, cause obstructions.

The Administrator insisted that such acts, considered as serious traffic offenses, must be curbed in order to minimize the number of casualties and deaths that are witnessed on the roads.

“Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) said: “Our efforts must be to ensure that we reduce insecurity. There is need for collaboration between you and intelligence sharing agencies of the Federal Government.

“Of course, you have your intelligence in the paramilitary, therefore you must work together with the military, the DSS and even the local intelligence in the various communities that you find yourself.

“You have vehicles that ply our roads that are not registered. You have vehicles that have their plate numbers covered. I do not think that there is any law that permit such individuals to drive on roads.

“I want to ask the Federal Road Safety Corps working in collaboration with Civil the Defense and the Police to ensure that you bring these acts to the minimum.”

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) urged them to ensure that, as they relate with residents in local government headquarters and villages, they must promote peace and security through community policing.

The Administrator also charged them to provide requisite operational assistance to their colleagues in the Police and other security agencies in providing public awareness.

Vice Admiral Ibok (Rtd) stated: “I think while the Ministry of Information at the state level will coordinate this activity, I will want you all to work together to let those at the grassroots level know the impact of not having a secure environment.

“I think you are all cut out for your jobs, and you know exactly what is expected of you. I want to appreciate your contributions to the development and security of Rivers State over the years and count on all your support to ensure that we even secure Rivers State at this point in time more than ever.” Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd) assured that Rvers State Government will continue to do whatever can be done to support their operations to ensure that maximal success is achieved in keeping the state safe and secure.

In his speech, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Rivers State Command, Mr. Felix Madumere expressed appreciation for the valuable information the Administrator has shared with them, which will help in their daily operations.

Mr Madumere, while wishing the Administrator success in his mandate, assured that they will provide needed support to ensure that the Administrator leave an enduring legacy of success.