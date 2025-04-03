Gov Fubara, Optimistic Of Better Rivers State After Crisis

…Assures Muslims Community Of Co-operation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has assured that his government will bounce back stronger than it was before the declaration of emergency rule.

Gov. Fubara spoke when the Muslim community paid him a Sallah visit in Port Harcourt, the State capital on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Addressing his visitors, he said: “I also believe strongly that we shall come out stronger. You have said it already, our dream and vision for this State is a society where no man should be oppressed.

He noted that his beliefs in the ideology of an egalitarian society, may have also come with the pains they are going through, and expressed determination to always stand on the side of what is right and just.

Gov. Fubara thanked the Muslim faithful in the state for visiting him to share in his pains describing their gesture as a sacrifice in the spirit of the season.

Describing what had so far transpired in the state as the will of God for a greater purpose, Gov. Fubara said in every situation, glory should be given to God.

He said: “As humans we might feel a bit depressed because of the situation, maybe because of what we are also seeing, but we might not understand what is deeper that is beyond us, that has happened. But in everything we have decided to give all the glory to the Almighty God.

Gov. Fubara assured his visitors that his government when it returns will develop a stronger relationship with them, adding that he will continue to defend and protect the Muslim religion against oppression.

“So, I urge you to be patient. Don’t allow anybody to push you into any form of provocation, because what they want is to destroy the State, and create problem to deny you, your means of livelihood and we will not allow it.”

Sir Fubara assured that he will continue to operate in a peaceful manner and respect every constituted authority to ensure that the State remains the envy of every other States in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier the Vice President General and leader of Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor said they visited the governor in their usual Sallah visit and to pray with him.

He used the visit to further call on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review the state of emergency in Rivers State and call back the democratic institutions as Rivers State is peaceful which he said was also confirmed by the Sole Administrator on his arrival in the State.

According to him, “we are using this opportunity to appeal to the President to ensure that this state of emergency is urgently lifted because it has brought a lot of untold hardship on the people with uncertainty and we are not happy” He thanked Gov. Fubara for being the most friendly Muslim governor in the State and assured of their continuous support.