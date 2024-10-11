CP Mustapha Assumes Duty In Rivers

Mohammed Mustapha on Tuesday assumed duty as 46th Commissioner of Police in Rivers State . In his maiden briefing, CP Mustapha said he will ensure adequate security of lives and property through intelligence and proactive led policing to restore calm in various LGAs in the state. The Rivers Police Chief stated that the Police have emplaced measures through confidence building patrol to assure public of their safety.

CP Mustapha stated that intelligence units of the command will be strengthened and the Police will work with community and other sister agencies to ensure safety of lives and property with a view to building stronger ties with the community and restore public confidence.

CP Mustapha disclosed that he has zero tolerance for corruption and will not tolerate abuse of power or misconduct by officers as the hallmark of good policing is discipline.

CP Mustapha said ” I will tackle cultism and violence. We will work with youth group, civil so cities to maintain peace. I will combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism. The command will collaborate with other relevant agencies to dismantle the oil bunkering cartel . “We will improve our response time Special team will be deployed to strategic areas. “I call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Police to rid the state of criminality and crime. The media is my key pattern in securing the state. My office is always open .We will ensure regular update. on fight against crime”. CP Mustapha added he will serve with utmost professionally, integrity and transparence