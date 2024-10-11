UNIPORT Professor To Address Climate Change, Healthcare At Major U.S. Conference

A leading scholar from the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Vincent Idemyor, is set to deliver a pivotal plenary session at the upcoming American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Clinical Meeting on December 10, 2024.

This prestigious event, which attracts over 20,000 pharmacy professionals from around the globe, serves as a critical platform for advancing pharmacy practice and addressing pressing healthcare issues.

Professor Idemyor’s presentation will delve into the increasingly important intersection between climate change and healthcare service delivery. He will discuss how climate change exacerbates various disease states and medical conditions, emphasizing both immediate and long-term health implications. In particular, he will highlight the significant impact of climate change on mental health, noting an increase in stress, anxiety, depression, and other related disorders.

A key focus of his talk will be on the interaction between medications and the human body under extreme heat conditions. “It is crucial for healthcare providers and patients to understand how certain medications may behave differently in prolonged heat, potentially leading to adverse health outcomes,” Professor Idemyor explained.

The professor will advocate for urgent policy reforms within healthcare systems to enhance their preparedness for the health challenges posed by climate change. “The pressure is on us as practitioners and researchers. We are the ones policymakers will turn to as budgets are allocated. Science will prevail because it is rooted in undeniable realities,” he stated.

In addition to addressing healthcare systems, Professor Idemyor will urge healthcare professionals to become active educators and advocates for climate change awareness. He proposes the integration of climate science into medical curricula and continuing education programs, ensuring that future practitioners are equipped to tackle the evolving health challenges that arise from climate change.

Finally, he will share strategies for effectively communicating the connections between climate and health to both policymakers and the public, advocating for a stronger focus on the necessity of green initiatives across all disciplines. As the ASHP Clinical Meeting draws near, Professor Idemyor’s insights promise to foster essential discussions on the urgent need to adapt healthcare practices in response to climate