Ogoni Youth Council Condemns Attempted Assassination Of King Baridam

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of HRH King Dr. Suanu TY Baridam, Gbenemene of Ancient Bangha Kingdom in Eleme.

NYCOP President, Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus, described the act as “unacceptable” and a threat to peace and stability in Ogoniland.

He demanded an immediate investigation and called on security agencies to protect Ogoni leaders.

“We stand in solidarity with HRH King Dr. Suanu TY Baridam and the people of Bangha Kingdom,” said Comr. Kpaedee Felix Samuel, Special Adviser to NYCOP President. The council warned perpetrators to reconsider their actions, vowing to ensure justice is served.