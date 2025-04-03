News

LOCE Commences “Enable Me” Campaign

Photo of Ngozi Anosike Ngozi Anosike Send an email 11 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

Lifeline Organization for Children Empowerment (LOCE) has commenced an online campaign dedicated to supporting and empowering less privileged and children with disabilities to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.

The Executive Director of LOCE Ms Ngozichukwuka Obiyo who disclosed this to National Network stated that the mission is to create a more inclusive society where every child, regardless of their background, can thrive and reach their full potentials.

She also said that through the campaign tagged “Enable Me ” the organization aims to raise awareness, funds, and support for various initiatives that directly benefit these children and their families.

Appealing to the public to adopt a child, make donation to LOCE’s account and be a regular giver, she expressed belief that the  efforts will contribute significantly to shaping the prospects of these young children while improving their future opportunities through education.

Ms Obiyo explained that “Enable Me ” Campaign is a strategy, to develop partnerships with individuals and organizations who share LOCE ‘s vision in other to enable the organization increase resources and  create impact for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

She outlined the partnership options as Chrysolite Partners, Onyx Partners and Gold Partners and called on Government, Private and Public organization to partner with LOCE. Lifeline Organization for Children Empowerment (LOCE) is a non-profit organization committed to improve and advance the quality of life of children especially those with disabilities through the provision of medical support and education.

Photo of Ngozi Anosike Ngozi Anosike Send an email 11 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Ngozi Anosike

Ngozi Anosike

Related Articles

George Nwaeke Incurs Wrath Of Kinsmen

4 minutes ago

Opobo Youths Resolute Against Fubara’s Suspension, Call For Peaceful Resolution

9 minutes ago

Fmr. Rivers Head Of Service Accuses Gov Fubara Of Masterminding Destruction Of Public Facilities

19 minutes ago

Gov Fubara’s Full Statement: Nwaeke’s False Claims

38 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button