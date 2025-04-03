LOCE Commences “Enable Me” Campaign

Lifeline Organization for Children Empowerment (LOCE) has commenced an online campaign dedicated to supporting and empowering less privileged and children with disabilities to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.

The Executive Director of LOCE Ms Ngozichukwuka Obiyo who disclosed this to National Network stated that the mission is to create a more inclusive society where every child, regardless of their background, can thrive and reach their full potentials.

She also said that through the campaign tagged “Enable Me ” the organization aims to raise awareness, funds, and support for various initiatives that directly benefit these children and their families.

Appealing to the public to adopt a child, make donation to LOCE’s account and be a regular giver, she expressed belief that the efforts will contribute significantly to shaping the prospects of these young children while improving their future opportunities through education.

Ms Obiyo explained that “Enable Me ” Campaign is a strategy, to develop partnerships with individuals and organizations who share LOCE ‘s vision in other to enable the organization increase resources and create impact for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

She outlined the partnership options as Chrysolite Partners, Onyx Partners and Gold Partners and called on Government, Private and Public organization to partner with LOCE. Lifeline Organization for Children Empowerment (LOCE) is a non-profit organization committed to improve and advance the quality of life of children especially those with disabilities through the provision of medical support and education.