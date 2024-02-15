Super Eagles’ Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, Visits Bro. Felix Obuah, Shares AFCON Experience

Following the recent loss of the Super Eagles to Ivory Coast in the AFCON tournament finals, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali took the opportunity to visit Bro. Felix Obuah and discuss his personal experience during the competition.

Nwabali, who won the admiration of Nigerians with his exceptional performance on the field, made the visit to Bro. Obuah on Wednesday after arriving Abuja where the Super Eagles were received by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who honored them with individual plots of land and the prestigious national award, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Nwabali, during his meeting with the former Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State and founder of Go-Round Football Club, Bro. Felix Obuah, shared insights into his AFCON journey, including the team’s overall performance and their future prospects.

“I am here today to personally express my gratitude to you, as you are a father whose invaluable contributions have shaped me into the person I am today,” Nwabali warmly conveyed to Bro. Obuah, affectionately known as ‘Go Round’ due to his remarkable generosity.

Responding, Bro. Felix Obuah, who first discovered Nwabali through the Go-Round FC of Omoku back in 2017, congratulated the goalkeeper on his achievements and expressed his best wishes for his future endeavors.

He described Nwabali as his own son, who not only brought pride to him and Go-Round FC but also to the entire nation and wholeheartedly applauded him for this honorable and respectful visit.

Bro. Obuah emphasized that he deeply appreciates the gesture shown and assured that it will be cherished and remembered.