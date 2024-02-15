Herbert Wigwe: We Demand Thorough Investigation On Cause Of Crash, Rivers House of Reps Caucus Tells US Authorities

The leader of the Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has issued a poignant statement urging the United States government to thoroughly investigate the tragic death of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holding Plc, alongside his wife and only son in a helicopter crash in California last Friday.

In his statement, Rt. Hon. Dekor expressed profound grief over the devastating loss, stating that the entire state has been plunged into mourning and despair. He extended heartfelt condolences to the Wigwe family and their loved ones, emphasizing the significant contributions Dr. Wigwe made to the financial banking community, education, and welfare sectors.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s leadership at Access Holding Plc was hailed as transformative, leaving an enduring legacy in the industry. His philanthropic endeavors and commitment to the well-being of people were highlighted as remarkable aspects of his character and work.

The Caucus called upon the relevant authorities in both the United States and Nigeria to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash. They emphasized the need for transparency in uncovering the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and urged for the findings to be made public.

Furthermore, Rt. Hon. Dekor expressed hope that the authorities would provide necessary support to the families of the victims affected by the crash. He assured that the thoughts and prayers of the Caucus are with the Wigwe family and all those impacted by the heartbreaking event.

The call for an investigation into the helicopter crash reflects the determination of the Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus to seek answers and justice in the wake of this profound loss.