Young Writers Congratulate Literary Giants On Conferment Of Fellowship

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW Global) has congratulated Dr. Wale Okediran and Dr. Bukar Usman on their recent conferment of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) Honorary Fellowship.

This prestigious honor celebrates their remarkable contributions to literature and their enduring impact on the literary landscape of Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement issued by Wole Adedoyin, President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), the Society commended Dr. Okediran and Dr. Usman for their exemplary dedication and achievements in the field of writing and literary scholarship.

Their recognition by the NAL is a testimony to their significant roles in advancing Nigerian literature and culture.

Dr. Wale Okediran, a distinguished figure in the literary world, currently serves as the Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

His leadership and vision have been instrumental in fostering literary excellence across Africa. Dr. Okediran’s tenure as former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) further highlights his commitment to the growth and development of Nigerian literature.

As the Founder and Founding Director of the Ebedi International Writers Residency, Dr. Okediran has created a platform that supports and nurtures emerging writers.

His dedication is evident in various literary projects, including the Efuru@50 Celebration, Okigbo@50 Celebration, and Things Fall Apart @ 60 Celebration.

These projects not only honor literary milestones but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of African literary heritage.

In 2022, Dr. Okediran organized the African Writers Conference with the theme “Literature Since Makerere 1962: The African Writers’ Pan African Agenda for Peace, Security, and Cultural Development,” which drew writers from over 30 African countries.

This conference underscored his commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among African writers.

Earlier this year, Dr. Okediran hosted the World Organization of Writers Conference in Abuja, further demonstrating his dedication to advancing literary discourse on a global scale.

His extensive body of work includes novels, short story collections, biographies, and travel stories, many of which have garnered both national and international literary awards.

Dr. Bukar Usman, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Presidency, Abuja, is renowned for his expertise in Nigerian folktales.

His contributions to preserving and promoting Nigerian oral traditions are noteworthy.

Dr. Usman’s published works include more than ten folktales in both English and Hausa languages, which have played a crucial role in documenting and celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

In addition to his work on folktales, Dr. Usman has authored several other significant books, including “Hatching Hopes,” an autobiography, and “Voices in a Choir,” a collection of essays on national stability.

His publications provide valuable insights into various aspects of Nigerian society and culture.

The investiture of Dr. Wale Okediran and Dr. Bukar Usman as Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) will take place on August 8, 2024, at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium of the University of Lagos.

This prestigious event will honor their remarkable contributions to literature and their enduring impact on the literary community.

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW Global) celebrates this recognition of Dr. Okediran and Dr. Usman, acknowledging their dedication to advancing literature and cultural scholarship. Their accomplishments continue to inspire young writers and contribute to the vibrant literary tradition of Nigeria.