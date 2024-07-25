Kate Ezeigbo To Star In Highly Anticipated ‘Slave Warrior’ Movie Series

The Nigerian film industry is set for a thrilling turn of events as the dynamic founder and Festival Director of the Rivers International Film Festival (RIFF), Kate Ezeigbo has concluded arrangements to star in the upcoming ‘Slave Warrior’ movie series. Directed by the acclaimed Alex Joseph, this series promises to be a ground breaking addition to the African cinematic landscape.

In a statement release in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ezeigbo expressed her excitement about the project. Her words, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Slave Warrior.’

This series not only highlights the strength and courage of our ancestors but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

I am honored to work with a talented director like Alex Joseph and can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store.”

Ezeigbo, whose talent and dedication have seen her rise rapidly in the entertainment world, is no stranger to high-profile engagements.

Just last week, she was appointed the Assistant Secretary/ Director of Media and Publicity for the Association of Movie Practitioners in the Rivers Zero Crime Initiative.

This appointment comes on the heels of her impressive stint as the state coordinator of the same initiative last year, where she played a pivotal role in promoting peace and security within the state.

Her leadership skills were further highlighted when she successfully hosted the Rivers International Film Festival, one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Nigeria.

The festival’s success has paved the way for its highly anticipated second edition, set to take place in October at the luxurious Portland Resort and Hotel in Port Harcourt.

The ‘Slave Warrior’ series, with its compelling storyline and Ezeigbo’s star power, is expected to captivate audiences both locally and internationally.

The series will delve into the tales of resilience and bravery, bringing to life the stories of warriors who fought against the chains of slavery.

With her impressive track record and the momentum of her recent achievements, Kate Ezeigbo continues to be a shining star in the Nigerian entertainment industry. As she prepares for her role in ‘Slave Warrior’ and the upcoming film festival, her fans and supporters eagerly await the incredible contributions she will undoubtedly make to both the screen and the cultural landscape of Nigeria.