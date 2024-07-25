Ven. Okpara Flags Udebu-Edeoha Police Post

The Construction of the fourth Police Post at Udebu-Edeoha Road initiated by the CTC Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Honourable Happy Benneth has been flagged off.

Performing the ceremony, Venerable Richard Okpara, chairman, Rivers State Civil Service Commission said the much talked about peace and progress in the society is hinged on security of lives and properties.

He commended the CTC Chairman for thinking towards restoration of peace in the area.

Also, Dame ( Hon.) Mrs Beatrice Awala, former CTC Chairman of Ahoada East who earlier flagged off the third Police Post situated at Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke Akoh Center, highlighted the importance of the choice site, owing to the known security threats in the region.

The former Rivers State House of Assembly Member, thanked the Chairman for his insights to prioritize security in Ahoada East which is key for development.

On his part, the Project Consultant of Flutin Style Nigeria Limited, Mr Moses Gordon Kpasa posited that the police posts are prototype projects with one hundred and seventy five square metres at the ground floor and one hundred and eighty five square metres up aimed at providing shelter for the security Personels and house their armoury.

Mr Kpasa reaffirmed his company’s commitment to deliver according to specifications and on schedule.

In his address, the Mayor of Orashi, Honourable Happy Benneth said the first, second, third and fourth Police Posts will be ready for commissioning within ninety days taken cognisance with the fact that he’s a Caretaker Chairman whose tenure is billed to elapse in three months.

The CTC Chairman regretted that the past administration deceived the people of Ahoada East that they acquired the piece of land at Odiemerenyi – Ihugbogo- Odieke Akoh Center only to be confronted by the family that nothing has been paid from the Council, he promised to facilitate the payment process before Tuesday to ensure a hitch free operations at the site.

The Council Boss, further hinted that over 70% of the total contract sum has been paid to the contractors handling the four projects all in a bid to avoid unnecessary variations and unwarranted excuses.

On the fight against insecurity, he said it’s a must win battle, he called on the hoodlums to embrace the window of opportunity made available to them, adding that he couldn’t fold his arms and watch our people live with perpetual fears in the face of insecurity stressing that the council resources will be channelled judiciously to collectively win the war against the monsters. Finally,he said ” we are convinced if these structures are in place with the plans on ground to recruit and train over four hundred local vigilantes that will synergise with the security agencies to achieve the desired results,our parents can conveniently go about their normal businesses “, he ended.