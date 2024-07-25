Gov Fubara Reiterates Promise To Complete Okania-Ogbogoro Road By December

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that baring all odds his administration will deliver Okania-Ogbogoro Road by December considering the work already done by the contractor.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday shortly after the inspection of the 5 kilometer road flagged off in May, Gov. Fubara stated that with the extent of work by the contractor, CCECC, he is confident that the road will be delivered in due time.

The governor who was joined on the inspection by the Commissioner for Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie Amadi, noted that from his assessment 90% of the drains have been done and the contractor has assured that substantial works on the road will be carried out between August and September, promising that before December the road will be commissioned.

“You can see how excited our people are. This road has been abandoned for over 14 years, so this project meant a lot to the people living here, just as it means a lot to our government and that is why we are doing something that is touching the lives of our people.” The governor who walked a stretch of over 4 kilometers of the road said the road is so important to the development of the area and by extension the entire State as it is to ease out traffic as a result of the ongoing works on the 50.15 Kilometers Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road project.