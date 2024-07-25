Rivers Traditional Rulers Urged To Guard Against Oil Theft In Domains

At the 117th and 118th Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Governor Siminalayi Fubara made a resounding call for peace and action against oil theft.

Stressing that development cannot flourish amidst turmoil, Governor Fubara urged traditional rulers to secure peace in their communities and tackle the pressing issue of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

“These individuals are not strangers; they reside among us,” Fubara emphasized. “I urge this Council to assert control over your regions and provide us with crucial information.

The economic stability of our nation hinges on consistent oil production.”

Governor Fubara pledged financial support to aid in securing their domains and stressed the importance of vigilance to boost oil output.

He also lauded the Council Chairman for his exemplary leadership and reassured the traditional rulers of his commitment to provide official vehicles in phases.

His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, expressed gratitude for his appointment and advocated for continued peace despite political tensions.

He implored all political factions to prioritize the state’s peace and stability over personal gains and advised traditional rulers to steer their subjects away from violence.

Engr. Charles Amadi, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, commended Governor Fubara for bringing stability to the Council and backing their meetings. He urged traditional rulers to be ambassadors of peace to foster development.