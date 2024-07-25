Uncategorized

Rivers Traditional Rulers Urged To Guard Against Oil Theft In Domains

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 5 mins ago
0 1 minute read

At the 117th and 118th Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Governor Siminalayi Fubara made a resounding call for peace and action against oil theft.

Stressing that development cannot flourish amidst turmoil, Governor Fubara urged traditional rulers to secure peace in their communities and tackle the pressing issue of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

“These individuals are not strangers; they reside among us,” Fubara emphasized. “I urge this Council to assert control over your regions and provide us with crucial information.

The economic stability of our nation hinges on consistent oil production.”

Governor Fubara pledged financial support to aid in securing their domains and stressed the importance of vigilance to boost oil output.

He also lauded the Council Chairman for his exemplary leadership and reassured the traditional rulers of his commitment to provide official vehicles in phases.

His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, expressed gratitude for his appointment and advocated for continued peace despite political tensions.

He implored all political factions to prioritize the state’s peace and stability over personal gains and advised traditional rulers to steer their subjects away from violence.

Engr. Charles Amadi, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, commended Governor Fubara for bringing stability to the Council and backing their meetings. He urged traditional rulers to be ambassadors of peace to foster development.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 5 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Gov Fubara Inaugurates Senior Secondary Schools, Universal Basic Education Boards 

22 hours ago

States With Local Government Caretaker Committees

1 week ago

Mayor Of Housing Hails Appointment Of Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo As Obio/Akpo LG Caretaker Boss

4 weeks ago

Multichoice Readjusts Subscription Prices For Dstv, Gotv After Court Order

June 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button