PDP Stalwart Urges Rivers People To Reaffirm Faith In Gov Fubara’s Inspirational Leadership

A Stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Alabo (Dr) Sen Ngọji Denton-West has urged Rivers people and residents to renew and reaffirm their faith in the leadership style of the state chief Executive, Sir (Dr) Siminalayi Fubara as well as continue mobilizing support for his administration to enable it achieve set goals for their benefit.

Distinguished Senator Denton-West made the appeal in Port Harcourt in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of a Symposium organized by a political pressure group under the aiges of Supreme Council For Sim, World-Wide over the weekend at Hotel presidential, Port Harcourt.

The theme of the Symposium was “Leadership, Legacy and Succession: Navigating Gratitude, Loyalty and Autonomy” under the distinguished chairmanship of the Rivets State former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia.

Alabo Denton-West who is Co-Chairman of the group said the theme of the Symposium was deliberate to expose the sterling leadership qualities of Gov Fubara.

He further disclosed that the six (6) Keynote Speakers/Panelists at the event which included Dr Sam Amadi, Austin Tam George, Hon (Mrs) Ibim Saminetari, Prof Richard Wokocha and Prof Nedia Akani gave a good account of themselves and charted a pathway on how to navigate the needless political crisis in the State for sustainable development

Alabo (Dr) Denton-West reassured the political pressure group and indeed the Rivers people that the second term ambition of the governor is a fait accompli going by his superlative performance in all sectors of the economy despite the distractions, plots and conspiracies of adversaries adding that all the political victories recorded by the Fubara administration is an indication that he is on a divine mission to librate the State and urged everyone to continue mobilizing support for the God sent administration.

He made it clear that the surging crowd witnessed at the Atlantic hall of the Hotel Presidential venue of the event was a testimony of the governor’s support base, adding that with the people’s support, God will continue to dislodge all the evil plans of the enemies.

He used the opportunity to advise the governor to continue with his people-oriented policies and programmes to earn him more goodwill and supporters.

The chairman of the occasion and former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia earlier in his opening remarks had decried those leaders who erroneously believe that leadership is for lifetime for anybody who ascends the seat.

He insisted that once a leader installs a successor, it behoves on the person to take the back seat, advising and supporting the new leader where necessary and not to teleguide, intimidate or harass the successor as is the case in the State. Omehia maintained that a good leader must be humble, focused and inspire trust and respect among the people he is leading.

He clarified in reference to Mr Wike that a leader who wants people to worship him as a deity does not qualify as a leader.

The chairman of the group and former Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland, His Excellency, Amb. Oji Ngofa in his address at the event attributed the political crisis in the State to leadership tussle adding that effective leadership is crucial to drive progress and foster development.

Ngofa emphasized that one of the major characteristics of a leader is humility and vision which he noted is imbibed in governor Fubara and has earned him the support, respect and loyalty of the people. Highlight of the event was the inauguration of the national executive of the Supreme Council For Sim, World-Wide by elder statesman, Amaopusenibo, Sam Sam Jaja, PhD.