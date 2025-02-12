Archbishop Coronated Ikwerre Paramount Ruler

It was celebration galore over the weekend, Saturday February 8, 2025 at Omuahunwo Community, Aluu Clan, Ikwere LGA, Rivers State as Kingmakers found an Archbishop and retired Administrator, HRH Eze ThankGod Emenike Nwinye ( Eze Hachi Karu I of Aluu) worthy to occupy the revered throne of his forefathers as the Paramount Ruler/Nyenwe Ali of the Community.

The Man of God with the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star sect (O. O. Obu) reports say was chosen in accordance with their ancestral tradition.

The Chairman of the occasion, HRH Eze Uche Ogbuagu, Ọchị Ọha II of Obor community in Ọgba/Égbèma/Ndoni LGA of Rivers state in his opening remarks said he was pleased with the stakeholders on the choice of the celebrant.

He however, added that it was the will of God for what was happening to take place and appealed to all the citizens to extend their maximum cooperation and support to the. Traditional Ruler.

Highlight of the occasion was the coronation of the Paramount Ruler. The chairman of Aluu Council of chiefs, High chief Emmanuel Walingele (JP) alongside Owhorholder Prince Ikechi Wigwe joined the Omuahunwo Chiefs/Elders Forum to perform the rituals of crowning the Paramount Ruler in the presence of the mammoth crowd at the playground of his large compound amidst canon shots to herald the historic event.

Many stakeholders including prominent Tradional Rulers and politicians who spoke ati the event in their goodwill messages wish the celebrant a successful and peaceful reign.

Among the speakers were Elder Mac Wilson Opurum of Omuahunwo community council of Chiefs and Elders; Dr Mbadiwe Jeremiah of Ogbakor Aluu and High chief Emma Walingele (JP), chairman Aluu council of chiefs; Mr. Chibuzor Ejiowhor, CDC chairman Omuahunwo community wish the Paramount Ruler well and pledged their loyalty, support and cooperation for him to achieve set goal.

Highlight of the event was the royal dance by the Eze/Lọlọ Nwinye to the cheers of the crowd as well as traditional gifts from friends, well wishers and inlaws.

The elated Paramount Ruler in a press interview expressed his joy and happiness for the successful celebration and promised to carry his subjects along in the scheme of things and particularly to rule his people with the fear of God.

“I will ensure that whatever that is due my subjects reaches the beneficiaries”, he stated. Most importantly, the traditional ruler promised that his reign will attract development to the community and as well as to leave worthy legacies.