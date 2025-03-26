Joyful Christian Church International Set To Ordain 20 New Ministers

The Joyful Christian Church International (JCCI), Port Harcourt is set for a significant event as it celebrates the ordination of 20 dedicated members into the ministry on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

This ceremony follows a period of rigorous spiritual preparation that began on March 2, 2025, during which candidates engaged in learning and service to equip themselves for their new roles.

The General Overseer of JCCI, Pastor Henry Chibuzor Uge in a statement on Tuesday, expressed his excitement for the upcoming celebration, stating, “The entire family of Joyful Christian Church International rejoices as we celebrate the ordination of our dedicated brethren into the ministry.”

He emphasized that the ordination process has been conducted under divine guidance, ensuring each candidate is well-prepared to serve effectively within the church.

The ordination ceremony will elevate individuals into various positions, including Pastors, Deaconesses, Deacons, and an Apostle. Among those being ordained as Pastors are Joy Uge, Elvis C. Wuche, Ezechi Kelvin, Favour Obinna, Ruth Davidson, Grace Orji, Emeka Okonkwo, and Chikodili Ugwudo.

The Deaconesses to be ordained include Cynthia Nzekwe, Mrs. Nwador Blessing Uwuma, Happiness Amadi, Ngozi Ikechukwu, Patience Amadi, Rose Richard , I B Woke and Jackson Queen, while Festus Azubuike Nzekwe , Worgu Ihuwon, Obinna Oscar and Jackson Choma are among those being ordained as Deacons. Notably, Lucky Okomado will be ordained as an Apostle. In his message, Pastor Uge congratulated all candidates, wishing them greater grace and wisdom in their new spiritual journeys. He encouraged the congregation to celebrate the dedication of these individuals and to pray for their success in impacting lives and spreading the Gospel. The church remains committed to its mission of “Raising a generation for Christ” as it looks forward to this momentous occasion.