Rivers Political Crisis: IYC Warns Of Dire Consequences Amid Impeachment Threats Against Gov Fubara 

As tensions continue to mount following the current political crisis in Rivers State, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eastern Zone, has warned on the potential fallout from the ongoing impeachment threats against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The IYC, Eastern Zone, in a communiqué jointly signed by Chairman Comrade Ibiso Harry and Secretary Hon. John Amos Benjamin, emphasized that any attempt to destabilize the government could have dire consequences for the state’s stability and the welfare of Rivers people.

They called for dialogue and peaceful resolutions, urging all parties involved to prioritize the welfare of the citizens over political maneuvering.

In the communiqué, IYC accused former Governor Nyesom Wike and the Martin Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly of exacerbating the ongoing political crisis in the state.

They claimed that Wike’s persistent efforts to control the state’s resources have led to a political crisis that threatens the very fabric of Rivers State governance.

“The bone of contention in this crisis is the desperate attempt by the FCT Minister to maintain control over the state’s resources, which Governor Fubara has firmly resisted,” stated Comrade Ibiso Harry, who read the communiqué.

He went on: “Fubara’s mantra, ‘Rivers money for Rivers people,’ clearly reflects his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of our citizens.”

The group further warned that the stoppage of federal revenue allocation to the state would lead to severe repercussions for civil servants and jeopardize crucial services in healthcare and education.

“We have supported every governor of Rivers State in the past, and we demand the same respect for Governor Fubara to complete his two terms.

“Our people have sacrificed too much in the name of political loyalty, and we will not stand idly by as these attempts threaten our collective future”, the IYC declared.

The group called for dialogue and cooperation among political leaders, urging them to resolve differences without resorting to dubious political tactics.

They warned that should such attempts to impeach Fubara continue, those responsible would face the consequences of their actions, potentially leading to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

As the political tensions rise, the IYC expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention thus far, calling for further support to ensure that democracy prevails in Rivers State.

The communiqué concluded with a call for unity among all ethnic groups in the state, asserting their unwavering support for Governor Fubara and his administration.