Senate Suspends Natasha For Six Months

The Senate on Thursday imposed a six-month suspension on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

This decision was made after the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions found her guilty of misconduct, including her failure to appear before the committee.

The suspension is related to allegations Akpoti-Uduaghan made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She accused him of blocking her motions, particularly those about the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

She also claimed that Akpabio insulted her by calling her a “nightclub girl” during a Senate session, a remark he later apologized for.

She also alleged that the Senate president sexually harassed her.

The committee’s report, presented by Senator Neda Imasuen, pointed out Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to cooperate with their inquiry.

As a result, they recommended that her salary and security details be suspended for the duration of her six-month punishment.

Additionally, the committee suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan offer a formal apology to the Senate for her behaviour, which they considered disrespectful.

During the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan will not be allowed to enter the National Assembly, and her office will be locked.

This marks another chapter in the ongoing dispute between the Senator and Senate President Akpabio, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Recommendations Of The Senate Panel On Natasha Akpoti’s Seating Arrangement Outburst

The senate panel recommends the suspension of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from all legislative activities effective March 6, 2025. Her office should be locked, and she must hand over all senate properties in her possession to the clerk of the national assembly for the duration of the suspension. Neither the senator nor her staff should be seen within the premises of the national assembly during the suspension period. Her salaries, allowances, and those of her legislative aides should be suspended, along with the withdrawal of all security detail for the duration of the suspension. She should be barred from representing herself locally or internationally as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria during the suspension. The senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions recommended a six-month suspension for the lawmaker representing Kogi central.

Reacting to the suspension, Natasha declared that the injustice will not stand.