RSG Builds King’s Palace For Akpor Kingdom

Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday, March 10, 2025 shed tears of joy among the monarch and people of Akpor Kingdom, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers state when he delivered a glamorous edifice to serve as the Palace of the Nyeweli Akpor.

The Nyeweali Akpor, His Majesty, Eze Levi Orlu Ozuowuowu Oriebe, chief beneficiary of the gesture by the Rivers government under Gov. Fubara, said the development marked the first time the kingdom would get a palace in its 200 years of existence.

Addressing the jubilant crowd at the unveiling of the project, Gov. Fubara who couldn’t help but shed tears of joy with the Akpor people explained why he couldn’t resist the request to deliver the palace after earlier according same gesture to King Chike A. A. Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara, Chairman Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The governor said, “I am very happy to be part of history in this great Kingdom today. I was really touched, I shed joyful tears when the Royal Father said for over 200 years Akpor Kingdom has existed, it has functioned without a Palace.

“It then means Akpor has been running without a Palace when you have everything in your disposal. God doesn’t make mistakes. Maybe He left it for our decision to fulfill it so we will be part of history in Akpor Kingdom.

He noted that about ten months ago at the flag off of the Okania-Ogbogoro road, a delegation of the Traditional Rulers made the request for the construction of a Palace and his government made the promise to deliver the palace, adding that six months after the award of the project it is being commissioned to make a bold statement in Akpor Kingdom.

“We did not just build the Palace, we provided a personal residence for the Nyeweali, knowing the Palace belongs to all Akpor people (the stool not hereditary), so at the end of his tenure, by eventuality when the call of nature comes, his family definitely won’t be here.

“After living in a beautiful edifice, what then happens to the family? So we had to provide his own separate personal residence, so that when he leaves his family can sustain the comfort they are already enjoying in this Palace.

“We made a promise to the people of Rivers State, for our projects and services that will continue to touch the heart, soul and spirit of our people. We will not, no matter the circumstances surrounding our situation, renege on the promises we made.”

The governor who was honoured with the first of its kind, chieftancy title of Eze Ome Nma 1, urged Rivers people to continue to give their support to his administration as, “We need it because if anything happens we will be the greatest losers as our concerns for this State is not for our personal gains, but the total well-being of Rivers State.”

He appealed to the people to be law-abiding as his government does not encourage any act of disobedience or violence, stressing that he does not also support evil, so does not want the people to condone evil.

Special Guest of Honour, His Majesty, King Chike A. A. Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara, Chairman Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, who commissioned the new palace recalled that a few months ago his Palace in Apara Kingdom built by Gov. Fubara was commissioned.

He said, “Some people may be wondering why this government is spending so much money to build Palaces for Traditional Rulers. Truth is, this government understands that Traditional Rulers are the closest leaders to the people.

“Traditional Rulers play vital roles in maintaining peace and orderliness in the communities and in so doing simplify governance. My friend and colleague, from Calabar once said that respect for traditional rulers and elders shows good upbringing. Our governor has good upbringing.”

The King noted that Gov. Fubara has displayed goodwill, respect and good intentions for the traditional institution, adding that he is proud of the governor for doing well.

He urged the governor not to be worried about recent political development in the State as God is in charge and will not allow the machinations of the evil ones to prevail in the State.

Describing the facility, the Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr. Roland Obed-Whyte commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his commitment in delivering the project which commenced only six months ago.

He said the Palace which has a 5-bedroom duplex, a 120-sitting capacity hall, a 50-sitting capacity conference room, a Royal garden, royal bar, service quarters and a security house was awarded in August 2024 and completed as scheduled and built from start to finish by the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

On his part the Head of Local Government Administration in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr. Sam Ichechi Amadi commended Gov. Fubara for his impeccable project delivery that impacts every segment of the society. He said the Palace will not only serve as accommodation but will continue to be a cultural relics as an heritage of a people, adding that the Akpor Kingdom will ever remain grateful to Gov. Fubara for leaving such an enduring legacy in their Kingdom.