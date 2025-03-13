Tears Flow As Late Princess Onyeka Is Laid To Rest

Tears flowed uncontrollably as late Princess Patience Nkasiobu Onyeka was laid to rest at the royal palace premises of her late father and paramount ruler at Omudioga Ancient Kingdom, Emohua LGA of Rivers state over the weekend.

In the funeral service conducted by the Living Faith Church, (also known as “the Winners Chapel” Port Harcourt, the Resident pastor of the Mile 3 Diobu Unit, Pastor Stephen Ezemhede preached on “the brevity of life”.

The man of God made it clear that man born of a woman has but few days to live and that it is important one ensures he/she lives a purposeful life worthy of emulation, adding that it is indeed not how long one lives on planet earth that matters but how well.

Quoting profusely from the bible, Pastor Ezemhede advised Christians to endeavour to live an impactful life that will add value to neighbours and of course prepare to give account of his/her stewardship to the maker at the end of the sojourn.

In the biography of the late 52 year old Princess Onyeka, she was said to be a devout Christian who loved the things of God and worked tiredlessly to justify her faith in God.

Dignitaries from all walks of life especially those the late sister had impacted attended the funeral service to pay their last respect. Amidst tears for his loss, the Chief Mourner and elder brother to the deceased Princess, Eze Prof Sam Ugo Onyeka, JP commended the Church and the teaming population that witnessed the funeral ceremonies for their show of love and specially appreciated members of Great Light of Life Ambassadors On A Mission, his maternal relations, the good people of Omudioga land, friends and well wishes who graced the occasion in their numbers and wished them all God’s abundant blessings.