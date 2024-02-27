Metro

A.G GENIUS CONSULTING IS MASSIVELY HIRING!

Overview:

Are  you  passionate  about   Tannery,  Footwear   and  Garment   production and  seeking  an  opportunity to  grow  in a dynamic  industry?  A.G Genius Consulting, on-behalf of its client (A leading Company in Tannery, Footwear and Garment production) in Nigeria is embarking  on a massive recruitment drive of over four hundred (400) factory workers (300 factory workers in Aba and 100 factory workers in Kano) amongst other  experienced individuals with  expertise  in  machine  operation,   quality  control, administrative   and logistics.

Locations: Kano and Abia State

Additionally, candidates who possess strong attention to detail, good communication skills, and a positive work ethics will be highly regarded.

Why should you choose us?

Our company  offers a competitive salary, growth  opportunities, a nurturing work environment and other incentives that uphold our reputation as one of the top employers in the region.

Available positions  range  from management roles to operations, including: Factory Managers, Production  Supervisors, Quality Assurance Personnel, Assembly Line Workers, and many more!

Available Positions:

  1. Chief Operating Officer (COO)……….. (MBA/Masters Degreee)
  2. Chief Financial Officer (CFO)………… (ACA, BSc, MAsters)
  3. Business Development Manager…… (BSc, HND)
  4. Procurement Manager…………………. (BSc)
  5. Production / Factory Managers…….. (BSc)
  6. IT/Social Media Officer………………… (BSc)
  7. Administrative Staff……………………. (BSc/HND)
  8. Account Clarks………………………….. (BSc, HND)
  9. Marketing & Sales Representatives… (ND)
  10. Customer Service Officers……….……. (ND)
  11. Store Officers…………………………….. (ND, HND)
  12. Maintenance Technicians…………….. (HND)
  13. Logistics Officers………………………… (HND, ND)
  14. Quality Control Inspectors……………. (HND, ND)
  15. Production Team leads………………… (ND)
  16. Factory Workers…………………………. (ND, SSCE)
  17. Machine Operators……………………… (ND)
  18. Cleaners …………………………………… (SSCE)
  19. Drivers……………………………………… (SSCE)

Requirements:

  • Minimum educational qualification as per job specifications (Diploma,                                                                  HND/BSc and Master’s Degree is an added advantage for senior roles)
  • Relevant experience  in Tannery, Footwear and Garment manufacturing industry
  • Technical skills and knowledge related to the respective role
  • Strong organizational skills with keen attention to detail
  • Strong attention to detail and quality standards
  • Excellent teamwork abilities
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Flexibility to work in shifts (for production and operational roles)

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary packages
  • Opportunities for career growth and development
  • Training and skill enhancement programs
  • Employee  benefits   package   including   health   insurance,  retirement plans, etc.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit  their updated CV along  with a cover letter indicating the position they are applying for and their preferred location (Kano or Abia State) as the subject of the mail to Ageniusconsult@ gmail.com or call 07016673775, 08098555411

Application Deadline: 15th March, 2024

Note: Only shortlisted  candidates will be contacted for further  assessment. We are an equal  opportunity employer  and  welcome  applications  from all qualified individuals.

