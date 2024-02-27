A.G GENIUS CONSULTING IS MASSIVELY HIRING!

Overview:

Are you passionate about Tannery, Footwear and Garment production and seeking an opportunity to grow in a dynamic industry? A.G Genius Consulting, on-behalf of its client (A leading Company in Tannery, Footwear and Garment production) in Nigeria is embarking on a massive recruitment drive of over four hundred (400) factory workers (300 factory workers in Aba and 100 factory workers in Kano) amongst other experienced individuals with expertise in machine operation, quality control, administrative and logistics.

Locations: Kano and Abia State

Additionally, candidates who possess strong attention to detail, good communication skills, and a positive work ethics will be highly regarded.

Why should you choose us?

Our company offers a competitive salary, growth opportunities, a nurturing work environment and other incentives that uphold our reputation as one of the top employers in the region.

Available positions range from management roles to operations, including: Factory Managers, Production Supervisors, Quality Assurance Personnel, Assembly Line Workers, and many more!

Available Positions:

Chief Operating Officer (COO)……….. (MBA/Masters Degreee) Chief Financial Officer (CFO)………… (ACA, BSc, MAsters) Business Development Manager…… (BSc, HND) Procurement Manager…………………. (BSc) Production / Factory Managers…….. (BSc) IT/Social Media Officer………………… (BSc) Administrative Staff……………………. (BSc/HND) Account Clarks………………………….. (BSc, HND) Marketing & Sales Representatives… (ND) Customer Service Officers……….……. (ND) Store Officers…………………………….. (ND, HND) Maintenance Technicians…………….. (HND) Logistics Officers………………………… (HND, ND) Quality Control Inspectors……………. (HND, ND) Production Team leads………………… (ND) Factory Workers…………………………. (ND, SSCE) Machine Operators……………………… (ND) Cleaners …………………………………… (SSCE) Drivers……………………………………… (SSCE)

Requirements:

Minimum educational qualification as per job specifications (Diploma, HND/BSc and Master’s Degree is an added advantage for senior roles)

Relevant experience in Tannery, Footwear and Garment manufacturing industry

Technical skills and knowledge related to the respective role

Strong organizational skills with keen attention to detail

Strong attention to detail and quality standards

Excellent teamwork abilities

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Flexibility to work in shifts (for production and operational roles)

Benefits:

Competitive salary packages

Opportunities for career growth and development

Training and skill enhancement programs

Employee benefits package including health insurance, retirement plans, etc.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their updated CV along with a cover letter indicating the position they are applying for and their preferred location (Kano or Abia State) as the subject of the mail to Ageniusconsult@ gmail.com or call 07016673775, 08098555411

Application Deadline: 15th March, 2024

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessment. We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from all qualified individuals.