Shift In Date Of Burial Of Noble G.B Obani-Nwibari

The general public is hereby requested to kindly note that owing to logistic issues, ceremonies for the burial of our illustrious son/leader, HON. NOBLE G.B OBANI-NWIBARI has been shifted from this weekend to next week

Categorical schedule of the rescheduled burial will be formally publicised subsequently.

We regret the inconvenience this sudden change might cause many.

Thanks for solidarity and understanding, please.

Sgd: THE NWIBARIS.