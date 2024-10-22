National Network Newspaper Set For Grand 20th Anniversary Celebration, Friday, October 25, 2024

All is now set for the grand celebration of the National Network newspaper’s 20th anniversary, scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Lasien Pavilion Royal, located at 22 Forces Avenue, GRA, Port Harcourt.

A statement from Mr. Chris Konkwo, Chairman of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, and Secretary Ken Asinobi, noted that the event will feature an evening of pomp and pageantry, with dignitaries from various sectors expected to attend.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration will be an Award and Dinner Night, during which about 30 distinguished individuals will be honored for their contributions to society and the media industry.

Reflecting on the milestone, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam, Publisher of National Network newspaper, expressed immense pride in the publication’s journey over the past two decades.

He emphasized that this celebration represents not just survival, but a testament to resilience, commitment, and the unwavering support of its readers.

Reverend Canon Needam remarked on the challenges faced by the newspaper, stating that despite numerous obstacles, including economic downturns and technological advancements, National Network has emerged stronger and more dedicated to delivering quality journalism in Nigeria.

He underscored that reaching 20 years in the industry is a significant achievement, highlighting the paper’s steadfastness in a rapidly changing media landscape.