Ahoada East Council Chair Sacks Political Aides, Committees

…Inaugurate New Ones

The Executive Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Honourable Chibudho Rizzy Ezu, has approved the immediate dissolution of all Political Appointees and Committees in the Council.

The Chairman made the pronouncement during the inauguration of the newly appointed officers of the Council in his Office.

Those inaugurated were:.Hon. Dan Igbudu – Council Secretary, HighComrade Bright Ite – Chief of Staff,Hon. Chime Ezebalike Chief Security Officer, Elder(Hon.) Abubor Chiemele ThankGod – Chief Press Secretary, Sir Collins David -Ikpe SA 1, Technical/ Developmental Research Team

According to the Mayor of Orashi, services of some personnels are needed to forster development in the area, knowing that the task ahead is enormous,however the Council cannot accommodate everyone willing to render one form of service or the other.

While congratulating the newly Appointees,the council Boss charged them to ensure that all hands are on deck to deliver the anticipated dividends of democracy,he urged the newly inaugurated officers to put aside individual differences to achieve a common goal for the people of Ahoada East who has entrusted their confidence in his team by massively voting them during the October 5th election.

“In our efforts to provide services to our people,we are going to introduce certain things that will produce employment or some other opportunities that will make our people become self reliant”,the Council Boss hinted.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Council Secretary, Honourable Dan Igbudu thanked God for using His Excellency, Sir Simialaye Fubara GSSRS Executive Governor of Rivers State to ensure that election was held despite the intimidations and harassment by external forces, to the Chief of Staff Government House,Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie for bringing fulfillment in Ahoada East. He described Edison as a man of his word for sticking to his earlier promise on the Council Boss, Honourable Chibudho Rizzy Ezu. The Council Secretary assured the Chairman that the team inaugurated to kickstart his government will strengthen him to accomplish the political and social economic drives of his administration and also lubricate and replicate similar loyalty the Chairman has over the years shown to the leader of the LGA,Rt. Honourable Edison Ehie.