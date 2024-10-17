Rivers Civil Servants Are Simplified – NCSU

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State Council, says civil servants in the State belong to the political family of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Simplified Movement, saying, the government of the State is a government for the workers.

The Chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who gave the indication during the inauguration of newly elected unit officers of the union in Port Harcourt, said Governor Fubara was the first Governor in the country to pay N100, 000 Christmas bonus to workers because, according to him, he was himself a civil servant before becoming Governor of the State.

According to him, Governor Fubara has the interest of civil servants at heart, as his government is a government for the workers.

He equally expressed delight that the Governor had promoted civil servants after several years of being stagnated and appointed several civil servants Permanent Secretaries, an incentive several of their colleagues during the past administration did not enjoy before retiring, insisting that these are gestures the workers ought to be appreciative of always.

Osumah also applauded the State Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke for transforming the Civil Service, describing him as a good man who also has the interest and wellbeing of civil servants at heart.

The union chairman charged the newly elected officers of the union to see their election as a call for service, and stressed the need for them to discharge their duties with a sense of responsibility and commitment, and to serve without blemish.

He particularly urged them to be committed and always fight for the common interest of workers and to readily allow the spirit of labour to overwhelm and take hold of them.

Also speaking, the National President of NCSU, Comrade Sunday Oluwale thanked members of the union for their commitment to the struggle, stressing that the national secretariat is quite conversant with their predicaments as it relates to the implementation of the new minimum wage and the high cost of petroleum products, assuring them that everything would be under control at the end of the day.

While urging the newly elected officers to always make personal sacrifices and fight for the workers, the labour leader said it is their responsibility to carry their members along and take care of the less privileged in the society.

Comrade Oluwale, who was represented at the event by the National Auditor of the union, Comrade Peaceman Horsfall applauded the good works of the state council, exemplified by the facelift being given to the union secretariat in Port Harcourt, and advised the new executives to always follow the footsteps of Comrade Osumah, saying, the state chairman would never betray them.

Comrade Horsfall disclosed that both the National President of the union and the General Secretary would storm Rivers State for the state delegates conference scheduled for October 22, 2024.

The newly elected officers were inaugurated by the state chairman of the union, who also inaugurated the new executive of the women committee and members of the screening committee for the forthcoming delegates conference.

Executive members of the women committee inaugurated are Comrade Joy Ogbuigba, chairman; Comrade Christiana Obomanu, vice chairman; and Comrade Evelyn Owante, secretary.

Others include Comrade Benedicta Dibia, ex-officio; Comrade Boma Braide, ex-officio; and Comrade Linda Bobmanuel, ex-officio. Members of the screening committee are Comrade Ogedi Worder, chairman; Comrade Evelyn Owante, secretary; Comrade Christiana Obomanu; Comrade Boma Braide; and Comrade Ezekiel Sordum Baekee.