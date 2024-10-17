National Network  20th Anniversary Holds October 25, 2024

…Why We’re Celebrating – Publisher

As the National Network newspaper rolls out the carpet to marks its 20th anniversary, Rivers State and beyond is gearing up for a grand celebration that promises to be a night of unforgettable memories. Hence, all roads will lead to the Lasien Pavilion Royal, located at 22 Forces Avenue, GRA, Port Harcourt, for the grand finale of this momentous occasion. The event is set to twinkle with pomp and pageantry on Friday, October 25, 2024.

In a statement ahead of the epochal event, Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, has expressed profound pride in the newspaper’s journey over the past two decades.

“This is not just a celebration of our survival; it is a celebration of resilience, commitment, and the unwavering support of our readers,” he stated, adding, “We have weathered numerous storms, faced challenges that tested our resolve, but through it all, we have emerged stronger, more dedicated to our mission of delivering quality journalism in Nigeria.”

Since its inception in 2004, National Network has established itself as a leading newspaper in the Niger Delta and beyond, renowned for its in-depth reporting and commitment to community development.

The newspaper has become a voice for the voiceless, championing local issues and shining a light on the stories that matter most to the people of Rivers State and beyond.

The editorial board is a testament to the newspaper’s commitment to quality journalism, boasting a dedicated team that includes two professors, whose expertise enriches the publication’s content and editorial integrity. The staff’s unwavering dedication, combined with their passion for storytelling, has enabled National Network to thrive in a competitive media landscape.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration will be an Award/Dinner Night, where over 26 distinguished individuals will be honored for their contributions to society and the media industry.

Among the honorees is His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, alongside Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the Commissioner for Information. Renowned figures such as real estate mogul My-ACE China, former Commissioners Ibim Seminitari, Emma Okah, and Ogbonna Nwuke, as well as Emeh Glory Emeh, the Paramount Ruler of Ele Kingdom, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, and many senior journalists and captains of industry will also be recognized for their exceptional contributions.

Rev. Canon Needam reflected on the journey of National Network, stating, “Surviving twenty years in the newspaper industry is no small feat. We have faced economic challenges, technological changes, and the evolving landscape of media consumption, yet we have remained steadfast.

Our commitment to truth, integrity, and community engagement has allowed us to bounce back and reclaim our place as a leading voice in the region.”

As the anniversary approaches, the excitement is palpable. The National Network team is eager to celebrate this significant milestone with its readers, stakeholders, and the broader community. The event will not only honor the past but also set the stage for the future, with a renewed commitment to serve the people of the Niger Delta with quality journalism.

As National Network newspaper looks forward to the next twenty years, Rev. Canon Needam emphasizes innovation and adaptability. “The media landscape is evolving rapidly, and we must evolve with it,” he noted.

The newspaper is investing in digital platforms to ensure it remains accessible to a broader audience, particularly the youth who are increasingly consuming news online.

This forward-thinking approach will be highlighted during the anniversary, showcasing the newspaper’s commitment to staying relevant in a fast-paced world.

The anniversary celebration promises to be a night to remember, featuring performances lectures and inspiring speeches from honorees. Guests can expect a beautifully arranged event that reflects the richness of Niger Delta culture, with traditional music, dance, and cuisine. The atmosphere will be filled with joy and nostalgia as attendees celebrate not only the newspaper’s achievements but also the bright future that lies ahead.

In closing, Rev. Canon Needam expressed heartfelt gratitude to the readers, advertisers, and partners who have supported National Network throughout its journey.

“We are deeply appreciative of the trust placed in us by our community. As we celebrate this milestone, we also reflect on our responsibility to continue delivering news that informs, inspires, and empowers,” he said. The event will serve as both a celebration of past achievements and a recommitment to the values that have guided National Network for the past two decades.